Tunisian President Kais Saied Sacks PM Hichem Mechichi, Freezes Parliament | 🌎 LatestLY

Tunis, July 26: Tunisian President Kais Saied introduced that he has got rid of Hichem Mechichi from the submit of Top Minister and suspended all actions of Parliament or the Meeting of Other people’s Representatives.

The announcement on Sunday evening used to be made in a video broadcast at the authentic web page of the Tunisian Presidency at the Fb, after an emergency assembly that Saied held with senior safety officers, stories Xinhua information company.

The President additionally stated he'll quickly head the federal government till he appoints a brand new Top Minister.

Saied additional introduced that he annulled the immunity of all parliament individuals.

The improvement got here hours after violent protests broke out on Sunday in different Tunisian provinces as protesters expressed anger on the deterioration of the North African country’s well being, financial and social eventualities.

The protesters additionally demanded the stepping down of the federal government and the dissolution of Parliament chaired by way of Rached Ghannouchi, chief of the Ennahdha birthday party.

