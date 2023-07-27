Tupac’s Crown Ring Sells For €900,000, Making It The Most Expensive Item Ever Sold By A Hip-Hop Artist:

Sotheby’s New York said on Monday that a piece of jewelry that the “California Love” rapper used to own sold for more than $1 million. The gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring was “the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction,” according to the auction house.

The Ring Sold For The Price Of $1,016,000:

After a bidding war that more than triple the original estimate of $300,000, the ring sold for a record-breaking $1,016,000.

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s Global Head of Science as well as Popular Culture, said, “This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was carefully designed by Pac and is one of the last things he made with his endless creative energy.

It’s a unique artifact from a certain time that shows how much of an impact he had on hip-hop.” In 1996, Tupac made the ring and had it made for him. He wore it for the last time at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Pac & Dada, 1996” is written on the band, which is a reference to his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Kidada Jones, who is the daughter of music producer Quincy Jones as well as the late actress Peggy Lipton.

Tupac Wore The Ring For The Last Time On September 4 1996 During MTV Video Music Awards:

On September 4, 1996, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Tupac wore the ring for the last time in public. A few days shortly after the event, on September 13, the young rapper was killed within a drive-by shooting within Las Vegas. He was only 25 years old.

The piece was given to the sale house by the “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” singer’s aunt, Yaasmyn Fula. She said that it was made just for the rapper within New York City after he got out of jail and signed a new deal with Death Row Records.

The shape of the ring came from Tupac’s artistic mind. He was inspired by Niccolo Machiavelli’s political statement “The Prince,” which he read voraciously while in jail for sex abuse.

Tupac was returning to the news for more than just the sale. ABC News said that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently searched the home of a guy who said he saw the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed the star. Some of the things that were taken from the house were magazine stories about the rapper’s life and death.

What Are The Most Costly Items Ever Sold That Had To Do With Hip-Hop?

Sotheby’s held the first foreign sale of hip-hop items in 2020. During the event, the famous rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s plastic crown from a 1997 picture shoot sold for an amazing $600,000 (€540,000) after a lot of bids. At the time, it was the most expensive hip-hop item ever sold.

The sale also included a sealed original 12-inch single of “Beat Bop” by Rammellzee vs. K-Rob. The famous artist Jean-Michel Basquiat made the artwork for the single, and he also helped make the LP.

This vinyl, which is seen as a kind of hip-hop holy grail, sold for an amazing $126,000 (€113,000), which is 50 times the estimate in the catalog. This made it the most valuable hip-hop record ever sold at auction, setting a new record.

Shkreli To Get Rid Of The Record He Put It On eBay With A Stating Price Of On Dollar:

In 2017, when Shkreli was facing charges of financial fraud, he tried to get rid of the record by putting it up for sale on eBay with a starting price of one dollar.

The top bid was $100,000, but in the end, the album was taken by the police, who sold it to an unknown buyer for an unknown price.