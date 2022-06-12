Turbo Golf Racing turns Rocket League into a golf game, and it already has a release date

The multiplayer car video game will arrive this summer on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass.

Announced a few weeks ago, Turbo Golf Racing is one of those projects that you see and can’t help but wonder if it isn’t really a new game mode from another adventure, in this case Rocket League. And it is that from the beginning its premise is very similar, with cars competing to hit a ball but with one caveat, here you are not looking to score a goal, but to be the first to put the ball through a hole.

We are thus before a hybrid of Rocket League and a minigolf game where we drive turboprop cars to the hole, make a putt and hit a gigantic ball in an exciting race to get there before our friends —it has support for eight online users— to the checkered flag. “Jump, spin, glide and accelerate with supercharged cars to get the ball in the hole before anyone else.”

Players will have to take advantage of everything around them to win this competition, being able to fly over impulse panels, but also avoid sand traps and steep terrain. You will also be able to give effect to your throws through the trees and through cannons. “Go through tunnels, glide over the crowd and chase the ball across the field and over obstacles”, anything goes to victory.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to find out if Turbo Golf Racing is a new multiplayer success: its release date is PC, Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass for August 4. From this week there is also an open beta. Its managers, in addition, guarantee a title in constant evolution with content updates. Its development has only just begun.

