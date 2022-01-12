Turkey football shock: a young figure died in a tragic traffic accident

Ahmet Çalik of Galatasaray during the Pre-season Friendly match between Red Bull Leipzig v Galatasaray SK at Stadion Tivoli on July 19, 2019 in Innsbruck, Austria(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

The football environment in Turkey mourns the loss of Ahmet Calik. The 27-year-old player, who was currently a member of the Konyaspor of the first division, died this Tuesday morning in a terrible traffic accident when he lost control of his car on the road between Ankara and Nigde.

According to the Turkish press, Çalik was traveling alone in his car and the footballer died on the spot despite the arrival of medical services to help him. The car would have rolled over once it went off the road. Once the death of the defender was confirmed, the club where he worked issued a statement on their social networks.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Ahmet Çalik, who has won the love of our fans and our city from the first day he arrived. Our condolences to everyone, especially to the family of our footballer, ”said Konyaspor, the club where the player arrived in 2020 to play in the Turkish Super League after his stint at Galatasaray.

It should be noted that between 2015 and 2017, Çalik played eight games with his country’s senior team after having played in Turkey’s youth teams. In 2016 he was summoned to be part of the squad that played the Eurocup, but did not see minutes during the tournament in which his national team was eliminated in the group stage.

His team’s message after Calik’s death

In addition to the team where he played until last Sunday -he started in Konyaspor’s 1-0 loss at home against Sivasspor-, another of the Turkish sports personalities who referred to the death of the young figure was the Minister of Youth and Sports of Turkey, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu.

“I have learned with deep regret that our national soccer player Ahmet Calik, who plays for Konyaspor, was killed in a traffic accident on the Ankara – Nigde highway. May God have mercy on the late Ahmet Calik, who also served on our national team. My condolences to his family, Konyaspor and the entire football community, ”said the president.

At the same time, from the social networks of Galatasaray and the Turkish team, as well as the first club of the player Genclerbirligi, a tribute was also paid to the Turkish footballer for his death. According to his current club, once the funeral is over, Calik will be buried in the Elmadağ Cemetery.

After its inception, the central marker played three seasons at Galatasaray, one of the most recognized teams in Turkey, where won four titles: two Superleagues in 2018 and 2019, a Turkish Cup (2019) and a Turkish Super Cup (2019). In November last year, Calik renewed his contract with Konyaspor, who are currently in 2nd place in the standings with 39 points, 10 behind the leader Trabzonspor.

Calik won 4 titles at Galatasaray (VI Images via Getty Images)

KEEP READING:

The revelation of a former Real Madrid goalkeeper: “I saw Messi say things you can’t imagine”

Alarm in the Italian team: one of its figures was injured and will miss the playoff of the Qatar World Cup