Turkish Star Burcu Biricik Talks New Netflix Original ‘Fatma’

Rising Turkish star Burcu Biricik performs the lead in “Fatma,” the hotly anticipated new Turkish Netflix Original that may drop worldwide on April 27, for which Netflix is releasing the primary trailer.

This groundbreaking present produced by Basak Abacigil, and created and directed by up-and-coming multihyphenate Ozgur Onurme, is about an peculiar cleansing woman named Fatma who turns into a serial killer, however not as a result of she is the murdering sort. After committing an unintentional murder, whereas trying to find her lacking ex-con husband, Fatma is pressured to maintain killing folks with a view to survive. “Homicide turns into a launch for the years of wrestle and grief that she had repressed,” in accordance with press notes. The present has been described by Netflix director of authentic content material for Turkey Pelin Distas as “a punch in your abdomen” and an allegory of kinds about “the way you cope with life as a lady in Turkey.”

Biricik spoke completely to Selection concerning the challenges of taking part in this complicated function which depicts the “inside struggles” of peculiar ladies and the ethical quandaries it posed. Edited excerpts.

Throughout a current dialog with Pelin she advised me your character is mainly an allegory for coping with life as a lady in Turkey. Do you agree with that?

I absolutely agree with that! After you watch the present, it’s inconceivable to disagree. [But] Fatma’s story could possibly be about any lady around the globe. As a result of in a world dominated by male hegemony, I imagine many ladies will see part of themselves in Fatma’s story. I noticed this story as a lady striving for her existence and to outlive in a male dominated world. I additionally see the story of Fatma as a metaphorical strategy to clarify our inside struggles as ladies.

There may be clearly a powerful feminine empowerment theme, however depicted in an progressive manner?

I don’t need this present to be put in a single field as simply purely a powerful feminine empowerment story. I imagine it serves for one thing a lot deeper, and the story is [about] way more than that. We’ve been uncovered to many male-dominated tales prior to now. In contrast to all of the invisible ladies in these male-dominated tales, Fatma discovers her invisibility and creates a brand new self. Plus, she now not wants the boys in her story [in order] to exist. [She is] a lady who’s pressured to change into invisible, ignored; who has no proper to talk. On one hand she is battling the system, and alternatively, she is combating for her existence with a son who has autism spectrum dysfunction and [also] coping with her lacking husband. I believe that is what provides the present its robust feminine theme.

What did Ozgur let you know about Fatma? Discuss to me about working with him as a writer-director?



As quickly as I learn the script, I seen that Ozgur can impress the viewers proper from the beginning along with his robust storytelling; the characters he builds, and the dialogues he chooses for them. His script was very intricately detailed and there was a lot element I might uncover about Fatma. In addition to being the creator of the story, he additionally directed three episodes. It was very apparent that he filmed “Fatma” in his thoughts a number of instances whereas creating the story. Step-by-step we walked by way of the story along with Ozgur (Onurme) and co-director Ozer (Feyzioglu) they usually gave me the liberty to play Fatma my very own manner.

Our producer Basak Abacıgil Sozeri was at all times with us throughout the artistic course of and she or he introduced her personal distinctive contribution to the story that elevated the end-product as nicely. “Fatma” is a really brief and compact story, and completely different from the [longer format] collection we’re used to seeing in Turkey. So I needed to work exhausting on all my reactions rigorously, analyze nicely, and ensure the scene blocking was proper. Professionally it was a difficult mission for me, however very rewarding on the identical time. My administrators, Ozgur and Ozer helped me lots alongside the best way.

How did you put together for the function?



The factor that made me completely happy and really feel lucky about this mission was with the ability to work on “Fatma” for nearly two months earlier than taking pictures. I’m sincerely completely happy that I discovered the chance to investigate, dig deeper into the psychology of Fatma and work on it with the trial-and-error methodology at nice size. Due to this pre-shoot work, even throughout the roughly four-month shoot, I managed to seek for Fatma and look out for brand spanking new discoveries. We labored with a psychologist who’s an knowledgeable on this matter. We talked lots about what the impression of the traumas she skilled in childhood could be on her current life. Working with a psychologist made me come a good distance…The extra we talked, the extra we received nearer to discovering the core of Fatma. This was a novel methodology and technique of working for me.

Did Fatma as a personality who kills folks pose an ethical dilemma for you?

In fact it did! Those that watch the present might instantly assume: ‘So, each lady might exit and kill on this identical state of affairs?’… However that is positively not the best way we dealt with this present. Like I mentioned earlier, we tried to have a look at this as a metaphor. Once I first learn the script I used to be additionally very taken by that dilemma. Nevertheless, the extra I learn the script, the extra I received to know Fatma and have become her, [the more] I understood this metaphor. Every one in all her murders characterize the metaphor of her escape from conditions she forcefully was pulled into; the injustice she confronted; her invisibility and being ignored, thus sparking a riot in her from all of those struggles.

What was the toughest a part of taking part in this function?

“Fatma” is an emotionally loaded mission, so there have been numerous exhausting elements. Her personal internalization of her desperation; the best way she makes herself invisible; the connection between a mom and a son with autism are simply a few of them. Psychologically Fatma was the toughest character I’ve ever performed.

How was taking pictures the collection throughout the pandemic for you?

It actually felt bizarre. As an actress, one a part of me needed actually badly to be on set and begin taking part in Fatma instantly, however the different a part of me was anxious since we didn’t understand how to deal with a pandemic again once we first began taking pictures. However each Netflix and our producer Basak created a really protected atmosphere for us. All well being and security procedures had been absolutely put in place.

That is your first time taking part in the lead in a collection that may exit in 190 international locations on the identical day. How do you’re feeling about that?

Let me put it this fashion, the story of “Fatma” is each very native and in addition very world, no matter the place you reside. I can’t wait to see the response from all around the globe since this can be a story that anybody can relate to.