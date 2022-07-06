“Turn off the machine, I’m not playing anymore!”: a doubles pair exploded with fury after a falcon eye failure at Wimbledon

Controversy with the hawk eye at Wimbledon

One of the strangest scenes that have been seen this Wednesday in Wimbledon it was starred by the couple made up of the British Joe Salisbury and the american Rajeev Ramwho exploded with fury over a falcon eye glitch and momentarily refused to continue playing their game against the French Nicolas Mahut y Edouard Roger-Vasselinwhom they later defeated by 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

During this quarterfinal match of the men’s doubles tournament, Salisbury y Ram incredulous at a technological failure at a crucial moment in the second set, refusing to continue playing until ‘Hawk Eye’ was deactivated after he gave a good break point in favor of the Gallic players.

The pair that ultimately emerged victorious had broken their rivals’ serve when they were on 5-5 in the second part, but mahut y Roger-Vasselin they asked for a challenge in a play that was crucial for the course of the game and the ruling favored them despite their low expectations.

When the chair umpire, leaning on the hawk-eye system, saw that the ball had touched the line –despite the fact that other repetitions showed that it was long–, Joe Salisbury y Rajeev Ram they could not contain his fury. “Turn off the machine, I’m not going to continue playing! We are not in the future.”exclaimed the American player. “There’s no chance he’s inside. You know it’s wrong! Can you call the supervisor?”added the Briton.

Initially, they both returned to their seats and said that they were not going to continue in the game until the referee Fergus Murphy ensure that the system ‘Hawk Eye’ was offline. But afterwards they were able to persuade them to continue and, although they lost the second set 7-1 in the tie breakThey ended up winning in five sets.

Rajeev Ram y Joe Salisbury they were the winners of an exciting match that took place on Court 2 and their next rivals will be the Australians Matthew Ebden y Max Purcell for a place in the final of the British Grand Slam men’s doubles tournament.

