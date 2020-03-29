Turn off your Screen Time notifications for your own good

Let me make this extraordinarily clear *clears throat*:

Flip off your iPhone Show Time notifications. Cross ahead, do it. It’s OK.

When every day of coronavirus social distancing seems like a Tuesday on repeat, the weekly iPhone Show Time alert is one method to realize it’s in actuality Sunday. And buddies, it’s a brutal reality to rise up to when all you wanted to do was as soon as make pancakes and finish Tiger King.

Every Sunday morning, your iPhone lights up with a notification. No, it isn’t a kind-but-worried check-in textual content material from an outdated buddy or an Instagram alert that your mom reacted on your Story with a cartwheel emoji as soon as extra. Be taught further…

