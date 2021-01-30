Turner Latin America’s Particular Crowd Nabs Rights to ‘El Cuartito’

Particular Crowd, the fledgling U.S.-based movie division from WarnerMedia’s Turner Latin America, has nabbed all Latin American rights to Argentine filmmaker Marcos Carnevale’s newest movie, the dramedy “El Cuartito.”

Shot and produced totally in Puerto Rico, “El Cuartito” refers to the safety screening room that 5 Latinos are confined in once they run afoul of U.S. immigration authorities at Puerto Rico’s San Juan airport. Donald J. Trump was nonetheless president when movie was made so his portrait hangs on the wall of the tiny room and is a key prop within the dramedy. Carnevale even integrated the tremors of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake and the a number of aftershocks which struck Puerto Rico whereas they had been filming.

Spain’s Mario de la Rosa, whose credit embody Netflix hit “Cash Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”), BBC’s “The Evening Supervisor” and the most recent James Cameron manufacturing “Terminator: Darkish Destiny,” leads a solid that features Puerto Rican Claribel Medina, who’s famend in Argentina for her intensive TV work, Mexico’s Ianis Guerrero (“Directions Not Included”), Dominican comic Fausto Mata (“Sanky Panky”) and Puerto Rico’s Isel Rodriguez (“Crossbones”).

Puerto Rico’s arguably most well-known son, Ricky Martin, gives the voiceover all through the movie. Eduardo Cabra (aka Visitante), winner of three Grammys and greater than 25 Latin Grammys, composed the movie’s rating.

“I’m very pleased with this deal as a result of it’s so necessary for Puerto Rican cinema {that a} movie produced and shot on the island will likely be seen all through Latin America,” mentioned producer Cynthia Wiesner, who closed the cope with Particular Crowd VP, Peter Bevan.

Her firm, Wiesner Distribution, has been distributing movies within the Caribbean and Central America for the previous 20 years and is dealing with the pic’s world gross sales. “El Cuartito” is Wiesner’s producing debut.

Carnevale’s directed a slew of profitable comedies in Latin America, led by “Lion’s Coronary heart” (“Corazon de Leon”), which has been remade in not less than 9 territories; “Elsa & Fred,” re-versioned within the U.S. with Shirley MacLaine and Christopher Plummer; and “Inseparables,” an adaptation of hit French dramedy “The Intouchables.”

Principally in Spanish, “El Cuartito” is a departure from Particular Crowd’s common lineup, because it initially targeted on producing and buying primarily English-language movies in essentially the most mainstream of genres: comedy, romantic comedies, horror, thriller, teen and household.

When it was launched a few yr in the past by Turner Latin America, one of many area’s greatest pay TV operators, Particular Crowd introduced a slate of 90 English-language movies. Buying “El Cuartito” confirms its plan to additional develop into Spanish and Portuguese-language content material and finally, its confidence within the dramedy’s common attraction.

Particular Crowd films can be found on a multiplatform foundation, together with linear channels TNT and House in addition to choose theatrical releases by way of a partnership with Latin America’s main theatre chain, Cinépolis.