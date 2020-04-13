Turns Out Even Kevin Smith Had Beef With Harvey Weinstein In The Past

Depart a Remark
In latest years, ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has change into synonymous with the #MeToo motion following the quite a few sexual assault allegations made towards him and his subsequent jailing. However earlier than all of this, he used to make headlines for his conflicts with collaborators. Weinstein labored with quite a few filmmakers together with Kevin Smith, who ran right into a monetary problem with Weinstein and Miramax over certainly one of his movies years in the past:
This a lot I do know. They purchased “Clerks” for $227,000. And the film went out and made $three million on the field workplace and stuff. And it took seven years for us to see any revenue from that film. For seven years, they had been like: “Nope, the film continues to be not in revenue.” And we had been like “How?” After which there have been issues.
Kevin Smith went on to inform Selection that he nonetheless hasn’t acquired the entire cash he was owed by Harvey Weinstein and Miramax for Clerks. But the fan-favorite comedian guide pundit pressured that the cash wasn’t a serious downside for him, saying that money has by no means been his motivator.
Smith is the topic of an upcoming documentary entitled Clerk, which chronicles the largest moments of his profession. The movie will even function a beforehand unused section about his work with Harvey Weinstein, which Smith felt wanted to be added to the completed movie.
As Smith talked about in the course of the interview, Weinstein may be very shrewd in relation to cash. This has confirmed to be true on numerous events, comparable to when he and his brother and enterprise associate Bob Weinstein confronted Warner Bros. about their paydays for The Hobbit. Earlier than his scandal broke, he additionally tried to promote a portion of his movie catalog to Netflix for $25 million.
In addition to monetary quarrels, Harvey Weinstein has additionally had battles with administrators and producers on sure tasks. In the course of the improvement of The Lord of the Rings movies, Weinstein apparently threatened to take away Peter Jackson as director and change him with one other filmmaker.
Grace of Monaco director Olivier Dahan got here to blows with the producer of the ultimate edit of the film. Producer Megan Ellison, who labored with Weinstein on movies like Killing Them Softly and Lawless, turned entangled in a feud with Weinstein over the advertising and marketing technique for The Grasp.
Newly revealed particulars additionally appear to point that Weinstein had points with actresses comparable to Kate Beckinsale and Jennifer Aniston.
Though Kevin Smith seems to be unphased by the idea of lacking cash, it’s considerably comforting to listen to that he and his Clerks collaborators acquired some type of compensation. And one can assume that the scenario served as a studying expertise for a younger Smith, who had simply entered Hollywood on the time.
Clerk was anticipated to premiere at SXSW however, following the pageant’s cancelation, a brand new premiere date has but to be introduced.
