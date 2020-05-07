Turns Out, Rick And Morty’s Timeliest Joke Was A Last Minute Addition

The primary 5 episodes of Rick and Morty Season Four aired final November and December, and the remainder of the season will air over the course of this month. Fortunately after that, followers received’t want to fret about if the present is coming again like they did following Season 3’s conclusion, as in Might 2018, the present scored a 70-episode renewal. So as soon as Season 4’s finished, there are 60 extra episodes to sit up for within the coming years, if no more ought to there be one other renewal manner additional down the road.