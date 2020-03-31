Turns Out The Walking Dead’s Beta Reveal Isn’t Exactly What We Thought

Depart a Remark
Spoiler warning for everyone who hasn’t but watched The Walking Dead’s newest episode.
After months of holding viewers at the hours of darkness about what the large brutalist Beta regarded like beneath his pores and skin masks, The Walking Useless lastly dropped some very informational crumbs with the newest episode, “Take a look at the Flowers.” Beta (and Alpha’s head) stumbled on a small city lodge the place a musician had comparatively not too long ago taken up residence. There, Beta discovered a vinyl document that simply occurred to characteristic Ryan Hurst’s face on it, which was titled Half Moon: Dwell in Live performance. But it surely seems our takeaways may be barely off.
Showrunner Angela Kang shined a little bit gentle on the state of affairs with EW, the place she shared that Half Moon wasn’t really meant to point what Beta’s identify earlier than the apocalypse. In her phrases:
Half Moon was simply the identify of the album, and I can not bear in mind who got here up with it. I feel it was a little bit bit influenced by the picture of him type of in shadows. And I used to be trying again at previous album covers of Garth Brooks and there is some actually nice stuff the place he was actually in shadow. I feel he was the artist who had the alter ego for a second.
Granted, that clarification is sensible the place the shadow throughout his face is worried, because it does resemble a half moon. (In as a lot as an individual’s face can do such a factor.) But it surely’s bizarre that Half Moon is the identify of the album and never the musician’s stage identify, proper?
In mentioning the artist with the alter ego, Angela Kang is referring to Garth Brooks, the multi-platinum nation music legend who took a weird detour within the midst of his profession in taking up the nom de plume of Chris Gaines. That transition included rising some facial hair and altering up his look in a few different methods. So if I’ve gotten this straight, Kang appears to be alluding that Half Moon was a reside album celebrating the alter ego of no matter Beta’s actual identify was.
Whereas I am type of miffed that this reveal solely turned out to be half of a reveal, it type of does make sense throughout the scheme of issues. It speaks to the notion that Beta was already into the concept of adjusting up his id even earlier than the walkers took over. The lack of an official identify additionally ties into Beta’s comedian guide reveal, wherein he was famous to be well-known basketball participant, solely and not using a identify getting talked about.
Angela Kang additionally talked concerning the determination to flip Beta from sports activities star to musician, saying:
So, we have been fascinated with all of that stuff, and within the comedian books he is a basketball participant. However as we have been setting up it right here, we have been like, ‘Does [actor Ryan Hurst] actually really feel like a basketball participant? Perhaps extra of a soccer participant, however is that the way in which we need to go?’ And Ryan had this concept of, ‘Oh, perhaps he was this musician,’ and we thought that that was actually cool. And I feel the facet of it that was type of necessary is he was this well-known man and he had this darkish aspect that type of got here out within the apocalypse. So we labored on this backstory after which simply thought it might be actually enjoyable to have this musical determine and we have been type of in search of reference and that was what we have been pulling on. And simply the concept even earlier than the apocalypse there was part of him that he type of saved hidden at occasions.
Contemplating the proliferation of metallic bands by way of the years which have donned masks or worn full-face make-up – from KISS and GWAR to Mudvayne and Slipknot – it is fascinating that Beta was apparently a solo artist that performed non-aggressive music. I suppose that is what would make his evolution into turning into the Whisperers’ major enforcer all of the extra stunning to anybody who was conscious of his former life. This is hoping we will hear much more of his tunes sooner or later, whether or not it’s on The Walking Useless correct or on Worry the Walking Useless, the place the Half Moon album was first seen.
With extra to come back from the colourful new character Princess, The Walking Useless will air the for-now remaining episode of Season 10 on AMC on Sunday, April 5, at 9:00 p.m. ET, with Killing Eve taking up the time slot the subsequent week instead of the official TWD finale.
