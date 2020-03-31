Turns Out The Walking Dead’s Beta Reveal Isn’t Exactly What We Thought

So, we have been fascinated with all of that stuff, and within the comedian books he is a basketball participant. However as we have been setting up it right here, we have been like, ‘Does [actor Ryan Hurst] actually really feel like a basketball participant? Perhaps extra of a soccer participant, however is that the way in which we need to go?’ And Ryan had this concept of, ‘Oh, perhaps he was this musician,’ and we thought that that was actually cool. And I feel the facet of it that was type of necessary is he was this well-known man and he had this darkish aspect that type of got here out within the apocalypse. So we labored on this backstory after which simply thought it might be actually enjoyable to have this musical determine and we have been type of in search of reference and that was what we have been pulling on. And simply the concept even earlier than the apocalypse there was part of him that he type of saved hidden at occasions.