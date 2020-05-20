Turns Out Timothy Olyphant’s Mandalorian Character Might Be Connected To Boba Fett

Within the Legends continuity, Boba Fett freed himself from the Sarlacc and went on to look in lots of novels and comedian books, however within the official continuity, his post-Return of the Jedi destiny hasn’t been addressed till now. Most have naturally assumed he simply died… you realize, like each different individual the Sarlacc swallowed up, and for the reason that Star Wars franchise has used flashbacks, together with in The Mandalorian, it’s attainable that Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett scenes may not happen within the ‘current day’ narrative.