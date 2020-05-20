Turns Out Timothy Olyphant’s Mandalorian Character Might Be Connected To Boba Fett

Go away a Remark
Star Wars followers have slowly began getting a greater concept of what’s in retailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 due to casting information. As an example, two weeks it was introduced that Temuera Morrison can be returning to a galaxy far, distant to play Boba Fett within the Disney+ collection, and final week introduced phrase that Justified star Timothy Olyphant has boarded the present as effectively. Now it’s being reported that Olyphant’s character is definitely related to Boba Fett, and this ties again to the Aftermath books.
In case you’re not conversant in the Aftermath trilogy, the books discover the fast years after Return of the Jedi, as we see how the Rebel wrapping up its battle with the Empire and the altering political panorama impacts numerous characters. One of many vital gamers within the trilogy is Cobb Vanth, a freed slave on Tattooine who has appointed himself the sheriff of Freetown. Vanth enforces the legislation and protects Freetown’s residents sporting a set of Mandalorian armor that was scavenged by Jawas close to the positioning of Jabba the Hutt’s wrecked sail barge, proper subsequent to the Nice Pit of Carkoon.
That’s proper, Cobb Vanth donned Boba Fett’s armor, which was someway separated from its unique proprietor after the Sarlacc swallowed the bounty hunter in Return of the Jedi. Nicely, in keeping with Slashfilm, Timothy Olyphant taking part in Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian, with the actor reportedly having filmed scenes sporting Fett’s armor. Seeing Olyphant in that Mandalorian armor is extremely attractive, however that would imply that issues will get fairly dicey for Cobb since Boba Fett is re-entering the Star Wars image.
Within the Legends continuity, Boba Fett freed himself from the Sarlacc and went on to look in lots of novels and comedian books, however within the official continuity, his post-Return of the Jedi destiny hasn’t been addressed till now. Most have naturally assumed he simply died… you realize, like each different individual the Sarlacc swallowed up, and for the reason that Star Wars franchise has used flashbacks, together with in The Mandalorian, it’s attainable that Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett scenes may not happen within the ‘current day’ narrative.
Nonetheless, the prospect of witnessing Boba Fett seizing his armor again from Cobb Vanth sounds prefer it might make for good instances in The Mandalorian Season 2. This collection marks the primary time that Temuera Morrison bodily portrays Boba Fett, having beforehand voiced the character in The Empire Strikes Again’s 2004 rerelease and numerous video video games, in addition to performed Boba’s progenitor, Jango Fett, and that bounty hunter’s numerous clones within the Prequel Trilogy.
Because it was beforehand reported that Boba Fett’s function in The Mandalorian Season 2 will probably be small, presumably that’ll be the identical for Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth, that means we’d solely see him for one episode, akin to appearances from actors like Amy Sedaris and Invoice Burr in Season 1. Nonetheless, I think about Aftermath readers have their fingers crossed that for nonetheless lengthy Cobb Vanth is round, extra of his backstory will probably be hashed out.
Then there’s the query of if Cobb Vanth may need really been the person who was seen strategy the physique of Ming-Na Wen’s character, Fennec Shand, on the finish of The Mandalorian Season 1 episode “The Gunslinger.” Following the Boba Fett report, it was alleged that he was the determine who’s walked into body, however since Cobb Vanth is sporting Fett’s armor, it simply might have been him too. We will see.
Along with Timothy Olyphant and Temuera Morrison, The Mandalorian Season 2 may also see Rosario Dawson taking part in Ahsoka Tano and Katee Sackhoff reprising Bo-Katan Kryze, in addition to The Terminator’s Michael Biehn taking part in a yet-to-be-identified bounty hunter. Season 2 may also see Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, the present’s fundamental antagonist, being extra distinguished, with viewers final seeing him breaking free from his crashed TIE Fighter with the Darksaber in hand.
The Mandalorian Season 2 is predicted to drop on Disney+ this October.
