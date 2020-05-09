Tutti Frutti And Long Tall Sally Singer Little Richard Is Dead At 87

Little Richard’s music transcended a long time and generations. I grew up listening to his music and performing his songs onstage in highschool. Whereas Little Richard’s songs by no means made it to the highest ten once more after the late 1950s, his affect remained entrenched within the music trade. Little Richard went on to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame in 1986. He continued making music by the early 1990s and his closing rock and roll album was launched in 1992.