TV Academy Clarifies Rules Preventing Oscar and Emmy Double Dipping – Variety

The Tv Academy has dominated: No extra double dipping. After a number of years of documentary initiatives strolling the road between the Oscars and Emmys — and discovering the loophole to submit for each — the org has dominated that packages gained’t be eligible for an Emmy in the event that they’ve been nominated for an Oscar.

The TV Academy made the ruling again in March, however opted to ship out the clarification on Thursday after the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences relaxed its Oscar eligibility guidelines, at the least this 12 months, within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Tv Academy helps the latest choice from the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences to permit characteristic movies, initially meant for theatrical distribution however made obtainable by way of streaming or video on demand throughout the present pandemic disaster, to compete on the 2021 Oscars,” the TV Academy wrote in an announcement. “Additional, the Tv Academy dominated in March that efficient in 2021, packages which have been nominated for an Oscar will not be eligible for the Emmys competitors.”

On the scripted aspect, Emmy and Oscar double-dipping has not been a problem, because the Movement Image Academy’s theatrical exhibition rule has saved Oscar-contending movies from Emmy consideration. However with the blurring of the road this 12 months, the TV Academy felt the necessity to make clear the state of affairs.

The loophole that has confused the enterprise is how documentary options can nonetheless be nominated for, and even win, each an Oscar and an Emmy. For instance, final 12 months Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin gained the Academy Award for “Free Solo,” and additionally gained an Emmy for steering “Free Solo.”

The TV Academy has argued that the majority of those initiatives are commissioned by TV networks — “Free Solo” was a Nationwide Geographic movie — so it’s on the Oscars to resolve whether or not it needs to award TV initiatives or not.

“A documentary is commonly commissioned by a tv community or studio that within the ramp as much as its tv premiere receives promotion on quite a few platforms together with theatrical appearances, in movie festivals and awards competitions,” the org instructed Variety final 12 months. “However as long as the documentary was conceived, financed and finally distributed as a tv program, it’s Emmy eligible… Why a tv documentary is eligible for AMPAS’ characteristic awards is a query for AMPAS.”