TV Academy Pushes Emmys FYC Calendar in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic having introduced TV manufacturing to a close to standstill and upending marketing campaign plans, the Tv Academy introduced adjustments Friday to the awards-season calendar for the Primetime Emmys. The brand new schedule shifts deadlines again roughly 1-Three weeks and condense the voting intervals.

The deadline for submissions moved to June 5 from Could 11. The primary-round voting interval will now happen July 2-13, again from June 15-29; nominations shall be introduced July 28 relatively than July 14. Spherical two of voting will happen Aug. 21-31 as an alternative of Aug. 17-31, as initially deliberate.

The Academy didn’t make any adjustments to the date of the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, which continues to be scheduled to happen Sept. 20, or the Artistic Arts Emmy ceremony, nonetheless slated for Sept. 12 and 13. The cutoff for Emmy eligibility likewise stays Could 31, the date by which a sequence should premiere to be thought-about for this yr’s Emmys. However the Academy has added a little bit of flexibility. For sequence, so-called “hanging episodes” — episodes that debut after the Could 31 deadline — should air by June 30 to be thought-about this yr. Within the restricted sequence class, the present should premiere by Could 31, and all episodes should air by June 30 for the restricted sequence to be eligible this yr. If any episode debuts after June 30, the restricted sequence will transfer into eligibility for subsequent yr’s Emmys.

The adjustments in the calendar shorten the voting intervals by 5 days in section one and 4 days in section two, and observe calls this week between Academy officers and execs on the main networks, studios and streamers, in which the latter group pushed for a plan to transfer the calendar later in the yr. The hope is that pushing deeper into late spring and summer time will permit awards entrepreneurs the chance to extra successfully marketing campaign, as issues associated to the coronavirus outbreak have successfully ended the power to placed on the dwell occasions which might be the staples of awards season.