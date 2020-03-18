TV Academy’s Post-DVD Emmy Era Begins Wednesday with Launch of Epix’s FYC Site

Epix is kicking off the post-DVD period of Emmy campaigning. On Wednesday, the MGM-owned pay cable community would be the first community or studio to formally launch its FYC screening website this 12 months.

The community will direct the TV Academy’s 25,000 voters to its Epix FYC2020 custom-made web site by way of an electronic mail to members. The marketing campaign will middle on “Belgravia,” Epix’s 6-episode restricted sequence from creator Julian Fellows. Different exhibits promoted by Epix embody “Perpetual Grace Ltd.,” “Pennyworth,” “Godfather of Harlem” and “Get Shorty.”

“This previous Emmy eligibility 12 months has been an particularly profitable one for Epix’s total community development and high quality authentic programming,” mentioned Epix president Michael Wright. “The TV panorama is voluminous and rising day-after-day, so we needed to get TV Academy members an early begin savoring all of the expertise related with these excellent exhibits.”

The Epix website comes as networks and studios regulate to an Emmy FYC cycle with out bodily screeners for the primary time, having been banned by the Tv Academy beginning this 12 months. As a replacement, retailers should now pay $8,000 per comedy, drama, restricted sequence or TV film to be streamed both on their very own FYC website, or on the TV Academy’s viewing platform. (The prices lower from there for different program classes.)

In lieu of the DVD field units, networks and studios can even ship an electronic mail, postcard or booklet at their very own price. Epix opted to ship an electronic mail to the TV Academy’s grasp member record — which is included without cost within the screener website payment.

In fact, the bigger problem now dealing with this Emmy marketing campaign season is the affect of coronavirus (Covid-19) quarantines, and what FYC could now seem like with out in-person occasions. An Epix spokesperson mentioned the community is exploring plans for digital screenings in lieu of conventional FYC theatre screenings, which had been initially deliberate by Epix.

“Belgravia,” which premieres April 12, is predicated on Fellowes’ novel of the identical title about thriller and intrigue among the many higher crust of 19th century London on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo. Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Liz Trubridge are government producers, whereas John Alexander directed all episodes.

The present’s solid consists of Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter and Alice Eve.

Carnival Movies co-produces with Epix for ITV, and the sequence is distributed by NBCUniversal Worldwide Distribution.