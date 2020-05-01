TV Anchor Accused Of Cheating After Half-Naked Woman Spotted In Background Of Shot

Go away a Remark
For many individuals, there is a studying curve in relation to holding issues applicable when working from residence, and the previous couple of months have confirmed that repeatedly for newscasters from the native entrance to the nationwide scale. It is not only a U.S. pattern, both, with a Spanish TV anchor getting caught with a half-naked lady passing by way of the background of a latest broadcast, which has brought about a strife together with his girlfriend. Or his ex-girlfriend, relying on who you ask.
Host Alfonso Merlos, of the Spanish channel Estado de Alarma, was on a report and within the midst of a dialog when one other journalist, Alexia Rivas, walked by within the background. Had she been in a enterprise go well with, it might be one factor, however Rivas seemed to be sporting a bra and nothing else. And it may not have been something however a TV snafu if Merlos was single, however he’d been in a relationship with Spain’s Massive Brother vet Marta López, a minimum of in line with López.
Earlier than transferring on, everybody would possibly as effectively try the video under.
Marta López appeared on Viva La Vida and claimed that she and Alfonso Merlos had been spending a lot of the quarantine sheltered collectively, however within the days earlier than the TV gaffe, they’d an argument over a household matter. The matter concerned an ex, with whom she shares a son, and after the disagreement, they have been aside, however that they’d reconciled by the Thursday, which was the day after Alexia Rivas was seen in Merlos’ report. What’s extra, Merlos apparently talked about desirous to marry López throughout their reconciliation.
This all type of appears like Ross and Rachel’s state of affairs on Buddies, does not it? Solely as an alternative of displaying up in her skivvies on dwell TV, it is being caught behind a entrance door. Not fairly the identical factor on that degree, however nonetheless. Have been they on a break?
Quickly after the on-air incident, Alfonso Merlos got here clear and seemingly apologetic about it on The Ana Rose Present, saying that he was already damaged up with Marta López each time Alexia Rivas was seen at his residence. And Rivas backed him up in an interview with Socialité, the place she additionally clarified that she was sporting a flesh-colored bikini backside and was on her method out to tan.
Alexia Rivas claimed that she’d identified Alfonso Merlos for years, and that once they’d gotten collectively some months beforehand, he was a single man. As effectively, she stated they weren’t precisely hiding their relationship, and López indicated that she discovered proof of their relationship in textual content messages.
It is clearly a messy state of affairs on a number of ranges, however let it stand as a lesson to all: Once you’re on a video name whereas working from residence, ensure to inform everybody else, bare or not, to please keep in a unique room till informed in any other case. It simply would possibly prevent a variety of ridicule and harassment, amongst different issues. Additionally, possibly do not costume like a bottle of hand sanitizer like Katy Perry did.
