General News

TV Anchor Accused Of Cheating After Half-Naked Woman Spotted In Background Of Shot

May 1, 2020
4 Min Read
Feedback

Go away a Remark

tv

TV Anchor Accused Of Cheating After Half-Naked Woman Spotted In Background Of Shot

    • Nick VenableNick Venable

tom tucker family guy

For many individuals, there is a studying curve in relation to holding issues applicable when working from residence, and the previous couple of months have confirmed that repeatedly for newscasters from the native entrance to the nationwide scale. It is not only a U.S. pattern, both, with a Spanish TV anchor getting caught with a half-naked lady passing by way of the background of a latest broadcast, which has brought about a strife together with his girlfriend. Or his ex-girlfriend, relying on who you ask.

Host Alfonso Merlos, of the Spanish channel Estado de Alarma, was on a report and within the midst of a dialog when one other journalist, Alexia Rivas, walked by within the background. Had she been in a enterprise go well with, it might be one factor, however Rivas seemed to be sporting a bra and nothing else. And it may not have been something however a TV snafu if Merlos was single, however he’d been in a relationship with Spain’s Massive Brother vet Marta López, a minimum of in line with López.

Earlier than transferring on, everybody would possibly as effectively try the video under.

Marta López appeared on Viva La Vida and claimed that she and Alfonso Merlos had been spending a lot of the quarantine sheltered collectively, however within the days earlier than the TV gaffe, they’d an argument over a household matter. The matter concerned an ex, with whom she shares a son, and after the disagreement, they have been aside, however that they’d reconciled by the Thursday, which was the day after Alexia Rivas was seen in Merlos’ report. What’s extra, Merlos apparently talked about desirous to marry López throughout their reconciliation.

This all type of appears like Ross and Rachel’s state of affairs on Buddies, does not it? Solely as an alternative of displaying up in her skivvies on dwell TV, it is being caught behind a entrance door. Not fairly the identical factor on that degree, however nonetheless. Have been they on a break?

Quickly after the on-air incident, Alfonso Merlos got here clear and seemingly apologetic about it on The Ana Rose Present, saying that he was already damaged up with Marta López each time Alexia Rivas was seen at his residence. And Rivas backed him up in an interview with Socialité, the place she additionally clarified that she was sporting a flesh-colored bikini backside and was on her method out to tan.

Alexia Rivas claimed that she’d identified Alfonso Merlos for years, and that once they’d gotten collectively some months beforehand, he was a single man. As effectively, she stated they weren’t precisely hiding their relationship, and López indicated that she discovered proof of their relationship in textual content messages.

It is clearly a messy state of affairs on a number of ranges, however let it stand as a lesson to all: Once you’re on a video name whereas working from residence, ensure to inform everybody else, bare or not, to please keep in a unique room till informed in any other case. It simply would possibly prevent a variety of ridicule and harassment, amongst different issues. Additionally, possibly do not costume like a bottle of hand sanitizer like Katy Perry did.

    • Nick VenableNick Venable
      View Profile

      Nick is a Cajun Nation native, and is commonly requested why he does not sound like that is the case. His love for his spouse and daughters is nearly equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent within the neighborhood of a tv display screen led to his present dream job, in addition to his information of too many TV themes and advert jingles.

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment