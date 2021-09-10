TV Azteca or Televisa: which company swept Mexico’s first three games heading to Qatar

The Mexican National Team finished as the leader in the sector with 7 units in the first round of matches (Photo: Bienvenido Velasco / EFE)

The The Mexican Futbol selection participated in the first date scheduled by FIFA for the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On an atypical day, faced three rivals in the same number of countries over seven days. The almost perfect passage of the Tricolor could be broadcast to the homes of the fans in Mexico through the two most important television stations in the country, although the battle for the audience favored the team of Aztec Sports.

The first match of the FIFA date was against Jamaica. Due to the discriminatory behaviors presented in the stands of the Jalisco and Akron Stadium during the Pre-Olympic tournament, no fans could enter the seats of the Azteca Stadium. Because of that, 10.2 million people tuned in to Mexico’s debut on Thursday, September 2 through television.

According to data published by the company HR Ratings, the channel with the highest attendance between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on that day was 7, in charge of the team of Aztec Sports. Its reach was 53% of viewers who followed the actions of the party, followed by the 38% achieved by the team of TUDN through channel 5 of open television. In third place, with seven points, the pay signal by the same company was positioned, while the remaining 2% was for local channels.

The pair of Christian Martinoli and Luis García beat the TUDN team in all three matches (Photo: YouTube / @ TV Azteca Deportes)

Mexico’s second match was against the Costa Rican team. On Sunday, September 5, they visited the National Stadium of the Central American country. Thanks to Orbelin Pineda defeating Keylor Navas via the penalty, Gerardo Martino’s team achieved its second win in a row. In transmission, although with less advantage, the pair of Christian Martinoli and Luis García repeated the victory.

According to the institution dedicated to the measurement of audiences, the second game was the one that more people saw. Total reach was 12.3 million unique users, of which the 51% gave their confidence to the signal Aztec Sports. Coverage of TUDN it also increased one point in its open signal, as well as two in the pay signal. Thanks to this they added 48 points, although it was not enough to overcome the first place. Finally, local channels achieved one percent.

At the end of the first day, they visited the Panamanian team at the Rommel Fernández Stadium. Because the meeting took place during the week, it had a considerable drop in viewership. In that way 9.4 million people in Mexico witnessed the agonizing tie thanks to a goal from Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona in the 76th minute.

Even adding the reach of the open and paid signal, the TUDN team did not manage to surpass that of Azteca Deportes (Photo: Enrique Bermúdez’s Facebook)

In that occasion, the team of Martinoli, García, Jorge Campos and Luis Roberto Alves Zague made a devastating coverage against that of their competition. The sign of Azteca 7 achieved its maximum reach on all three dates with the 56 percent. In second place was the signal of the Canal 5 with the 37 percent, while the signal TUDN it obtained six points and they surpassed by five to the signal of the local channels.

The battle for the Mexican audience in sports coverage is starring Televisa and TV Azteca. Despite the fact that the former enjoyed preponderance for some years, in the latter the narration in the voice of the chroniclers of Aztec Sports. Match by match, trust becomes more noticeable in the opinion of users expressed through social networks.

