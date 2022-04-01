TV Azteca vs Televisa: which television station got the rating in Mexico vs El Salvador

Mexico got its ticket to Qatar 2022 with a victory over El Salvador (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

The Mexican team of Soccer finished its participation in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf with a two-for-nil victory over the El Salvador team. Before the initial whistle, curiosity was present among the fans to find out what would be the final position of the Tricolor in the table, as well as to know if there was an improvement in Gerardo Martino’s tactical scheme. In that sense, the battle for the rating on open television catapulted a close winner.

Through his verified Twitter account, the soccer field reporter Aztec Sports, David Medrano Felix, released the audience figures obtained by each of the companies that broadcast the game. In this sense, your work team continued with the typical lead that it has maintained in recent years by getting 7.9 million unique users will lean into your chronicle.

On the other hand, the company TUDN managed to increase its levels of preference on open television because it managed to 7.6 million users gave their trust to the narration led by Enrique Bermudez de la Serna, for most of the Republic, through channel five. Total reach, according to Nielsen Ibope, was 15.5 million people who tuned in to the last match of the Tricolor in the Octagon.

In addition to qualifying for the highest soccer competition in the world, the meeting between Mexicans and Salvadorans had starring moments in each of the companies that directed the transmission of the meeting. One of them was by Christian Martinoliwho made a peculiar narration in the goal of Uriel Antuna, although he also sent a message to Michael Herrera.

Moments after the annotation, The Wizard went to the bank and warmly embraced Gerardo Martino, a gesture that was recognized by Martinoli. He immediately made a comment with which he referred to the statements of the Louse about taking back the reins of the national team. It is worth mentioning that this attitude has been replicated by other characters such as Hugo Sánchez.

“And everyone embraces the coach in full leadership and in full support, after other disrespectful candidates run like this for no reason”,

On the other hand, the attention was focused on one of the protagonists of the microphone of the most recent decades. On March 24, before the broadcast of the meeting between Mexico and the United States, Enrique Bermudez de la Serna confirmed his definitive retirement from the chronicle after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In that sense, the match against El Salvador was the last he narrated in a Concacaf tie.

At the end of the meeting, the commentator received as a gift a Tricolor shirt labeled with the number 12, the name of Bermudez dog and signed by the entire squad led by Gerardo Martino. “Thanks to all my brothers from the Mexican National Team for this great detail. It has always been an honor to narrate the Tri See you in Qatar 2022 ″, he expressed on his Twitter account, @enriquebermudez.

It is worth mentioning that the match against the catrachos was also the last qualifying for a World Cup that Mexico will play in the next eight years. Being the host country, along with the United States and Canada, in the event scheduled for 2026has its insured ticket. It will be up to cycle 2030 when I come back for a ticketalthough by then no longer 32, but 48 teams from around the world will access.

Meanwhile, with the last three points available, Mexico took advantage of the defeat of the United States at the hands of Costa Rica and climbed to second position. With your ticket, you also ensured your stay at the hype 2 of the draw along with other teams such as Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay and the United States, whom they will not face, at least in the group stage.

