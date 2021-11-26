TV Azteca will return to the NFL and broadcast Super Bowl 2022

Enrique Garay will narrate the NFL again for TV Azteca (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Instagram / @ quiquegaray_)

The season of the NFL started last September and it was surprising that TV Azteca, a regular television station that has coverage of American football in Mexico, did not cover the start of the season. So fans of the American had to settle for digital and other media coverage.

But recently Aztec Sports announced the return of Ritual NFL on their channels. On the night of Thursday, November 25, through social networks they shared that they will have coverage of the Super Bowl LVI is 2022.

With a brief message they presented to their audience the coverage of the American sport final. “The NFL is coming home! All the details of OUR transmission of the Super Bowl LVI”Wrote the official Twitter account.

TV Azteca will broadcast Super Bowl 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @ AztecaDeportes)

The television station shared that Enrique Garay, Ines Sainz and Joaquin Coach Castillo They will return to the Ajusco screen to broadcast the final. Despite the fact that the event will take place on February 13, 2022, the channel has already come forward to present its coverage.

The Super Bowl is one of the sporting events with the greatest spectacle, since it combines an entertainment show with the excitement of sport. For this 56th edition of the Super Bowl, the artists that so far have already been confirmed for the halftime show are: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg y Eminem.

On 1980 it was the year that Aztec Sports dabbled in the American. Under the direction of José Ramón Fernández, Enrique Garay was given the opportunity to start a project in the NFL in Mexico. Since then they continued with the transmission of the American league.

Eminem, Dr. Dree, Snoop Dog will be at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (Photo: Twitter / @NFL)

Little by little they were positioning themselves in the public’s taste until create the Ritual NFL, emblem with which the sports broadcasts came out on the Ajusco signal. With different diversified content they competed to Televisa and specialists like Toño de Valdés and Enrique Burak.

The return of the emotions of the touchdown For the 2021 – 2022 season it did not make everyone happy, since the open channel television stations in Mexico had to negotiate with the chain NFL to buy them broadcast rights and thus generate enough audience to raise your events.

But the challenges for coverage due to the contingency due to COVID-19 and economic investment did not favor those of TV Azteca then they did not get the broadcasting rights and put aside the project of Ritual NFL, which had already positioned itself in the public’s taste.

It should be remembered that it was not the first time Aztec Sports was left without the NFL because for the 2020 – 2021 season they also did not have coverage, so it is their second year in a row they failed to get the rights to the games.

Enrique Garay with his usual team for NFL coverage (Photo: Instagram / @ quiquegaray_)

In the previous season TUDN took over the coverage general and copied the model of the Ritual NFL but with the name of Blitz NFL, in which he tried to emulate the summary made by the team of sports commentators led by Garay, but it did not achieve the success of those of Ajusco.

When it was learned that TV Azteca would not have the NFL, it was speculated that the narrator of American football, Enrique Garay, would leave the television station to join ESPN, but he did not. Garay continued on the channel and his last participation was in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The television station has lost some important contracts in terms of sports coverage, as it has also stopped transmitting some equipment of the MX League to narrate their matches.

KEEP READING:

Inés Sainz revealed the punishment to TV Azteca because of Inés Gómez Mont

Why Enrique Garay will never narrate the NFL with the style of Martinoli

The dramatic loss of the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day