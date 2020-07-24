TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases ‘Reality Seekers’ Teaser (Watch)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Amazon Prime Video has launched a trailer for his or her new comedy, “Reality Seekers,” and Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia introduced a joint podcast lineup.

RENEWALS

HGTV introduced that “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” has been renewed for a second season. The 2021 installment of the present will observe a one-hour format, as Tarek El Moussa teaches suggestions and tips for benefiting from dwelling renovation to new and potential home flippers. One particular episode will even characteristic El Moussa’s girlfriend, Heather Rae Younger. The season, which is able to characteristic 12 new episodes, is produced by Tom Brickner.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video launched a teaser for its comedy collection “Reality Seekers,” which facilities on a gaggle of paranormal investigators in the UK who try and observe ghost trails however discover themselves deep right into a conspiracy that proves to be lethal. The present is government produced by Jim Subject Smith, Miles Ketley, James Serafinowicz, Nat Saunders, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Pegg and Frost additionally star within the present. Watch the teaser under.

AWARD SHOWS

NATAS introduced Izabella Alvarez, Josh Dela Cruz, Tabitha Brown, Quintessa Swindell and Andrew Zimmern will current on the upcoming 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards – Kids’s, Way of life, & Animation Ceremony, which is scheduled for July 26 at eight p.m. on the NATAS Vimeo web page.

PODCASTS

Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia introduced the primary six podcasts of their joint partnership for Massive Cash Gamers Community: “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang,“ “True Romance with Carolina Barlow and Devin Leary,” “My Momma Advised Me with Langston Kerman,” “Bald Speak” with Brian Huskey & Charlie Sanders, “POOG with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak” and “Michael Bolton’s Massive Horny Interview Present.” The exhibits are listed of their debut order.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS News appointed journalist Alvin Patrick to the place of government producer of its race and tradition unit. The unit is tasked with specializing in how each race and tradition affect CBS’ journalism. Patrick joined the corporate in 2012, after working with ABC, ESPN and HBO, amongst different corporations. His work has additionally earned him public recognition and awards, together with six Emmy nominations.

WGBH introduced Cameo George will take over government manufacturing for the community’s historical past collection, “American Expertise.” She beforehand labored as the pinnacle of growth for longform tasks at ABC News and has expertise with WGBH co-producing the collection “Third Rail with OZY.”

LATE NIGHT

Jason Bateman will seem tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” with visitor host Sean Hayes; “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will deliver on Will Arnett, Michaela Coel and H.E.R.; “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” may have Kristen Bell, Ava DuVernay and Ben Folds, and Al Gore, Rachel Brosnahan and Nikki Glaspie will seem on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”