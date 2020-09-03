TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Tehran’ Trailer (Watch)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, Apple TV Plus has launched a trailer for “Tehran,” and Bravo has introduced that “The Actual Housewives of Orange County” will return Oct. 7.

CASTING

Lifetime introduced that Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox, Gil Bellows and Deborah Cox have joined the forged of “Ruby,” the primary installment in a film sequence centered round V.C. Andrews‘ Landry Household books. They be a part of already introduced forged members Raechelle and Karina Banno, and Lauralee Bell. The film sequence follows Ruby Landry, who finds herself caught in an internet of darkish secrets and techniques after discovering the whereabouts of her start household. The V.C. Andrews Landry Household e-book sequence consists of “Ruby,” “Pearl within the Mist,” “All That Glitters” and “Hidden Jewel,” all of that are set to be tailored by Lifetime and can debut in 2021.

DATES

Netflix introduced that “Grand Military,” a brand new younger grownup drama from playwright Katie Cappiello, will premiere Oct. 16. “Grand Military” follows 5 college students on the largest public highschool in Brooklyn as they try to find their identities and seize the longer term. The forged consists of Odessa A’zion, Odley Jean, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo, Amir Bageria, Alphonso Jones, Brittany Adebumola, Crystal Nelson, Naiya Ortiz, Brian Altemus, Thelonius “Monk” Serrel Freed, Anthony Ippolito, Jaden Jordan, Ashley Ganger, Sydney Meyer, Marcela Avelina, August Rosenstein, David Ianocco, Lola Blackman and Keara Graves. Watch a teaser under.

Bravo revealed that the 15th season of “The Actual Housewives of Orange County” will premiere on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. Returning housewives embody Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. They might be joined by new addition Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, a soon-to-be divorcee. Shot from February to August, the brand new season will comply with the affect of the coronavirus pandemic on the housewives with self-filmed footage from quarantine.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus debuted the official trailer for “Tehran,” an eight-episode espionage thriller from “Fauda” author Moshe Zonder. The primary three episodes will premiere Sept. 25, adopted by new episodes every Friday. The present facilities round a Mossad agent who goes undercover on a harmful mission that locations her life — and the lives of these she loves — in jeopardy. “Tehran” stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy. The sequence is created by Zonder, Dana Eden, Maor Kohn and Omri Shenhar, and co-created and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Watch the trailer under.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Goal Media Group America employed Saterah Moore within the newly created place of senior vp of present. Moore will oversee OMGA’s specials and returning franchises and can report back to OMGA government vp Jilly Pearce. Moore joins OMGA from MTV, the place she labored on the “Teen Mother” sequence in addition to “Lindsay Lohan’s Seashore Membership.” Moore additionally has credit on CNN’s “United Shades of America,” “Hood Adjoining with James Davis” for Comedy Central and several other Meals Community exhibits, together with “The Nice Meals Truck Race.”

The Jim Henson Firm introduced that Kait Boss is their new supervisor of kids’s tv. Boss will supply and oversee the event for each live-action and animated tv initiatives. Previous to the Jim Henson Firm, Boss was a inventive government and content material producer for American Woman, the place she developed live-action options, chapter e-book sequence, reside occasions and digital content material. Boss graduated from the College of Wisconsin – Madison with a level in Movie, TV and Radio research.

Normal Media Index appointed Jason Keown as vp of selling. On this position, Keown will concentrate on increasing the North American marketplace for the corporate and can report back to International CEO James Fennessy. Keown has over 20 years of expertise in advertising and marketing, having held management roles at DDB, Y&R and Cossette Communications and senior advertising and marketing positions for manufacturers together with Burger King and Workplace Depot. He has additionally led advertising and marketing actions for International Media, one of many largest broadcast networks in Canada. “Jason’s huge expertise inside the Canadian media panorama will enable us to construct methods to develop our presence available in the market, whereas utilizing his advertising and marketing and digital experience to drive our international imaginative and prescient,” Fennessy mentioned.

ABC Signature named Kellyn Parker vp of comedy improvement. Parker will determine and develop each expertise and materials in addition to oversee concepts from pitch to sequence order. Parker joins ABC Signature from Comedy Central, the place he had been vp of unique programming and improvement since 2016. At Comedy Central, Parker oversaw improvement on exhibits similar to “South Facet,” “New Negroes,” “Taskmaster,” “Gorburger” and “Colossal Clusterfest.” Parker has obtained a lot recognition for his work, together with three Peter Lisagor awards in 2019, a Digiday award and a number of Webby nominations.

PODCASTS

iHeartRadio and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg introduced the launch of “The Deciding Decade with Pete Buttigieg,” a 20-episode podcast sequence. With new installments every Wednesday starting Sept. 9, the podcast will talk about the problems and choices affecting America’s subsequent chapter with a few of its rising leaders. Visitors embody former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, congresswoman Barbara Lee, creator Glennon Doyle, economist and professor Darrick Hamilton, actor and activist Billy Porter and “Saturday Evening Dwell’s” Colin Jost.

FESTIVALS

The North Fork TV Competition introduced that its fifth version will happen on Oct. 17 at an unique drive-in occasion on the Castello di Borghese Winery in Cutchogue, N.Y. The pageant will premiere “Freeze” and “Slayed by Divya,” two of the winners of the 2020 competitors for unbiased pilots. Following the screenings, Q&As might be held with the filmmakers moderated by Elisa DiStefano. The pageant’s jury consists of “Blue Bloods” actor Abigail Hawk, science fiction screenwriter Rockne S. O’Bannon and Christina Wayne, principal worldwide inventive government at Amazon Studios. Tickets begin at $20 per car and might be bought at North Fork’s web site.