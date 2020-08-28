TV News Roundup: ‘Bachelorette’s’ Rachel Lindsay ‘Further’ Correspondent

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, “The Bachelorette’s” Rachel Lindsay has been named “” correspondent for Season 27, and Netflix set”The Queen’s Gambit’s” premiere date.

DATES

“That Animal Rescue Present,” from filmmakers Richard Linklater and Invoice Guttentag, will premiere on CBS All Entry on Oct. 29. The 10-episode docuseries follows distinctive animal rescue communities in and round Texas, together with a ranch the place individuals heal alongside goats and an area the place kids with disabilities study to stroll from horses. The present is produced by CBS Tv Studios, in affiliation with Stage 29, Detour Filmproduction and 1891 Productions.

Netflix will premiere its restricted collection “The Queen’s Gambit” on Oct. 23. Primarily based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the coming-of-age drama follows Beth Harmon, who’s deserted and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage within the 1950s. She discovers an unimaginable expertise for chess, rising as much as be a talented outcast in a male-dominated discipline. The collection stars Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Invoice Camp. Scott Frank serves as co-creator, government producer, author, director and showrunner. Watch the trailer under.

HBO Max introduced a Sept. 17 premiere date for Mo Willems’ stay motion particular, “Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Current: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!” The particular, shot on the Kennedy Heart, contains stay readings and sketch comedy by stars Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Tom Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez. The present was directed by Bobcat Goldthwait and produced by Stampede Ventures, with Willems and Greg Silverman, Gideon Yu, Jay Judah and Chris Bosco serving as government producers. Watch the trailer under.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for “Get Organized With The House Edit,” set for launch Sept. 9. The eight-episode collection follows Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best-selling authors of “The House Edit,” remodeling the lives of their featured purchasers. Every episode dives into an organizational mission for celebrities together with Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Retta, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Jordana Brewster and Kane and Katelyn Brown. The present is produced by Howdy Sunshine, Important Content material and Molly Sims. Watch the trailer under.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

“The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay has been named “Further” correspondent for Season 27, efficient Sept. 8. Lindsay, who co-hosts the “Bachelor Comfortable Hour” podcast, has been serving as a particular correspondent for “Further” since 2019, overlaying the Tremendous Bowl and interviewing celebrities on the present. She might be primarily based in Los Angeles, alongside host Billy Bush and correspondent Jennifer Lahmers.

PODCASTS

“The Brown Ladies Information to Politics” has premiered a particular three-part season, following the ultimate 10 weeks main as much as the election. Within the first episode “Freedom Summer season,” returning host A’Shanti F. Gholar delves into the 1964 Freedom Summer season Venture and its impression on the current political panorama. The brand new season contains conversations with Black girls on the forefront of in the present day’s social actions, together with Barbara Lee and D’atra “Dee Dee” Jackson.

LATE NIGHT

Yvonne Orji and Amber Riley might be on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” tonight with visitor host Lil Rel Howery, whereas Chris Christie and Gregory Porter will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”