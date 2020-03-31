TV News Roundup: CBS All Access ‘The Good Fight’ Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

In as we speak’s TV News Roundup, CBS All Access unveiled a trailer for Season 4 of “The Good Combat,” and Quibi launched trailers for 2 extra upcoming packages.

FIRST LOOKS

CBS All Access has debuted the official trailer for Season 4 of “The Good Combat.” The sequence picks up with the regulation agency Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a brand new panorama after dropping one in every of its greatest shoppers. The primary two episodes of the brand new season will premiere on the streaming platform on April 9, adopted by a 3rd episode on April 16. After a one-week hiatus, the season will return on April 30. “The Good Combat” comes from CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Scott Free Productions and King Dimension Productions. Robert and Michelle King function showrunners. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins additionally function govt producers.

Quibi has launched a trailer for its upcoming recreation present “Gayme Present!” Every episode options straight contestants paired with movie star “life companions” as they problem one another for the title of “Queen of the Straights.” The present is hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni. It is going to launch with the Quibi app on April 6. Watch the trailer beneath.

Quibi has launched the trailer for its upcoming thriller sequence “When the Streetlights Go On.” The drama follows a gaggle of highschool college students investigating a homicide. The present will premiere on the cell streaming platform on April 6. The sequence comes from Paramount TV and Nameless Content material. Eddie O’Keefe, Chris Hutton, Rebecca Thomas, Tariq Merhab and Chad Hamilton function govt producers. Watch the trailer beneath.

BYUtv and The Dodo have introduced their upcoming sequence “The Wizard of Paws” will premiere on BYUtv on April eight at 6 p.m. The 10-episode sequence follows animal prosthetist Derrick Campana as he travels throughout the USA to assist animals in want. See the trailer beneath.