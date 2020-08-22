TV News Roundup: ‘Courageous New World’ to Stream Free on Peacock

In immediately’s TV information roundup, Peacock has introduced that “Courageous New World” can be out there to stream without cost this weekend, and Disney Channel has promoted Theresa Helmer to govt director of built-in content material technique and growth.

CASTING

Brandon Jay McLaren has been solid within the Bounce TV movie “Will You Marry Me?,” which is at present in manufacturing and set to premiere in December. McLaren will play Daniel English, an brisk pastor who returns to his hometown church and falls for a parishioner. She quickly asks him to marry her — however she truly simply needs him to officiate her marriage ceremony to one other man. McLaren may also be seen in Netflix’s upcoming drama collection “Firefly Lane” alongside Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke and Ben Lawson. McLaren is represented by Berwick & Kovacik, Trisko Expertise Administration and Buchwald.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Disney Channel has promoted Theresa Helmer to govt director of built-in content material technique and growth, a brand new place created to strengthen the community’s racial and cultural variety and inclusion in content material for youths aged 2-14. Helmer has labored for Disney since 2014, most just lately because the director of social media technique for Disney Channel’s advertising and marketing sector. In her new position, Helmer will collaborate with shopper insights, film and collection growth, brief and long-form present collection, the tutorial useful resource group and Disney Tv animation. For the previous two years, Helmer has additionally served because the president of The Bond, Disney’s Enterprise Enterprise Worker Analysis Group for Black workers and shopper pursuits.

SPECIALS

Peacock introduced that the total first season of “Courageous New World” can be out there to stream without cost this weekend beginning at eight p.m. ET on immediately. Primarily based on the novel of the identical title by Aldous Huxley, “Courageous New World” particulars a utopian society through which monogamy, privateness and cash are unlawful. The present stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Alden Ehrenreich, Hannah John-Kamen and Joseph Morgan. It initially premiered on July 15.