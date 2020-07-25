TV News Roundup: Discovery Channel Reveals ‘Shark Week’ Programming

In at the moment’s TV information roundup, Discovery Channel revealed its “Shark Week” programming, and Netflix introduced two docu tasks centered on the Deaf neighborhood, “Deaf U” and “Audible.”

CASTING

Amazon Studios added six extra voice actors to its upcoming animated sequence, “Invincible,” based mostly on Robert Kirkman‘s comedian e-book of the identical title. Lauren Cohan will be part of the forged as Conflict Girl, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, Michael Cudlitz as Pink Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Ross Marquand as The Immortal & Aquarius and Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced as Inexperienced Ghost. All present or former actors on “The Strolling Lifeless,” the six additions will make up the superhero group Guardians of the Globe.

DATES

Univision introduced that “¿Quién Es la Máscara?” (“The Masked Singer”) will premiere Aug. 2 at eight p.m. After breaking data in Mexico final yr, the present will observe investigators Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval and Adrian Uribe as they attempt to decide the identities of 16 masked celebrities based mostly on their performances every week. Hosted by Omar Chaparro, the celebrities’ disguises are Bumblebee, Eagle, Chameleon, Catrina or Fancy Skeleton, Zebra, Deer, Rabbit, Rooster, Cat, Owl, Martian, Minotaur, Monster, Panda, Fish and Fox.

Discovery Channel‘s “Shark Week” will air over 20 hours of shark-related programming from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. The annual custom will take viewers world wide as they discover shark habitats in Australia and South Africa, and search New Zealand waters for a 20-foot lengthy shark named Fred. Movie star visitor stars Mike Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal, Will Smith, Snoop Dogg, Adam Devine, Dude Good, Mark Rober, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson will seem all through the programming. This yr’s “Shark Week” schedule contains: “Air Jaws: Final Breach Off,” “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef,” “Shark Lockdown,” “Nice White Double Hassle,” “ShaqAttack,” “Jaws Awakens,” “Extinct or Alive: Land of the Misplaced Sharks,” “Will Smith: Off The Deep Finish,” “Nice White Serial Killer Extinction,” “Monster Beneath The Bridge,” “Jaws in America,” “Mega Predators of Oz,” “Air Jaws 2020,” “Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair,” “Sharks of Neptune,” “Alien Sharks: First Contact,” “Lair of the Nice White,” “Tiger Shark King,” “I Was Prey Shark Week 2,” “Sharks of Ghost Island,” “Depraved Sharks,” “Sharks Gone Wild 3,” “I Was Prey: Terrors From the Deep” and “Bare & Afraid of Sharks 2.”

Netflix introduced two documentary tasks centered on Deaf youth tradition: “Deaf U,” which premieres Oct. 9, and “Audible,” which doesn’t have a launch date but. “Deaf U” is a sequence of eight 20-minute episodes following a gaggle of mates at Gallaudet College. The sequence will give an unprecedented look contained in the Deaf neighborhood because the group navigates friendship, hook ups and schoolwork. “Audible” is a brief movie following Amaree McKenstry-Corridor, a Maryland College for the Deaf highschool athlete who juggles sports activities with senior yr and the lack of a detailed pal. Tied with the announcement, Netflix additionally launched a video commemorating the upcoming 30th anniversary of the signing of the People with Disabilities Act, which options clips of “Deaf U” and “Audible.” Watch the complete video under.

Fox set its new drama sequence “Subsequent” to premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. The thriller explores how synthetic intelligence transforms our lifestyle by the a plot surrounding an AI that turns lethal. John Slattery stars because the AI’s creator, whereas different actors embody Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Elizabeth Cappuccino and Eve Harlow. The present is created and government produced by Manny Coto, alongside administrators John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. Watch a trailer under.

Hulu introduced its 10-episode drama “Helstrom,” based mostly on Marvel Comics characters, will stream Oct. 16. The present follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the youngsters of a infamous serial killer, as they hunt for the worst of humanity. Different forged members embody Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Knowledge, Ariana Guerra, June Carry and Alain Uy. Watch a teaser under.

INITIATIVES

Apple is donating its share of proceeds from the documentary “John Lewis: Good Hassle” to the Nationwide Civil Rights Museum and the Nationwide Museum of African American Historical past and Tradition to honor the lifetime of the late Congressman. “Consultant John Lewis’s life and instance compel every of us to proceed the combat for racial fairness and justice,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vp of surroundings, coverage and social initiatives stated. “This movie celebrates his simple legacy, and we felt it becoming to assist two cultural establishments that proceed his mission of teaching individuals all over the place in regards to the ongoing quest for equal rights.” “John Lewis: Good Hassle” may be rented on the Apple TV app.