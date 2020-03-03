TV News Roundup: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Mark Ruffalo’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’ (Watch)

In at present’s TV News Roundup, HBO introduced the premiere date for “I Know This Much Is True” and CNN launched a brand new podcast specializing in coronavirus.

DATES

HBO has introduced that “I Know This Much Is True” will premiere on April 27. Primarily based on Wally Lamb’s bestseller of the identical title, the six-part restricted collection stars Mark Ruffalo as an identical twin brothers and follows them by way of totally different levels of their lives within the fictional city of Three Rivers, Conn. Derek Cianfrance is the author and director of the collection. He additionally serves as govt producer together with Ben Browning and Glen Basner for FilmNation Leisure, Ruffalo for Willi Hill Productions, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Anya Epstein and Lamb. Watch a brand new teaser for the present under.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has introduced “Let’s Go Atsuko!”, a brand new Japanese recreation present hosted by comic Atsuko Okatsuka. In each episode, contestants say one factor they love and one factor they worry, figuring out the challenges they are going to face within the competitors. “Let’s Go Atsuko!” comes from Nationwide Lampoon and PalmStar Media. Okatsuka, Ryan Harper Grey and Evan Shapiro function govt producers.

PARTNERSHIPS

Two-time Twitch streamer of the 12 months winner Dr. Disrespect partnered with WWE’s Undertaker on the streamer’s most up-to-date episode on Feb 28. Within the week’s prior episodes, a collection of Undertaker-themed interruptions have been peppered all through Dr. Disrespect’s streams. The combination was sponsored by G Gas.

PODCASTS

CNN has launched “Coronavirus: Truth vs Fiction,” a brand new podcast that includes CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The present covers the newest information on the virus, options conversations with specialists and provides listeners of knowledge that may assist them keep wholesome. The primary episode is now accessible on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and different companies. Episodes might be launched every weekday.