TV News Roundup: HBO Unveils ‘The Weight of Gold’ Trailer (Watch)

GREENLIGHTS



Epix introduced “By No matter Means Crucial: The Instances of Godfather of Harlem,” a four-part docuseries that explores the music scene of 1960s Harlem and connects it to music developments seen right now, will premiere this fall. The sequence will mix moments from the cabler’s drama sequence “Godfather of Harlem” with archival footage and interviews to inform the story of Harlem musicians who used their voices, devices and music as weapons towards oppression. Modern artists will likely be featured as nicely. The docuseries is govt produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Keith McQuirter.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO unveiled the official trailer for “The Weight of Gold,” set to premiere July 29. That includes interviews with Michael Phelps, Apollo Ohno, Shaun White and extra, the documentary covers the psychological well being tolls and “post-Olympic despair” usually confronted by Olympic athletes. The athletes clarify mindsets that led to the problems they in the end confronted as their Olympic competitions got here to an finish. “The Weight of Gold” is directed by Brett Rapkin and narrated by Phelps. Phelps and Rapkin are additionally govt producers for the movie, alongside Peter Carlisle and Michael O’Hara Lynch. Watch the trailer under.

DATES

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 14. The comedy follows bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardiso) as he works with fraternal twins Sterling and Blair Wesley (Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini, respectively). The teenager women discover themselves balancing the duties of their new job whereas additionally navigating the equally daunting difficulties of highschool. The 10-episode season was created and run by Kathleen Jordan, whereas Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth and Blake McCormick, and Jesse Peretz govt produced and directed the primary episode. View some first look pictures under.

Netflix introduced an Aug. 21 launch date for its animated comedy, “Hoops.” Within the present, small-time highschool coach Ben Hopkins (voiced by Jake Johnson, who additionally govt produces) hopes to show his life round by educating basketball to a misfit group of youngsters. “Hoops” is produced by 20th Century Fox Tv and created by Ben Hoffman, who additionally govt produces the present alongside Johnson, Seth Cohen, M. Dickson, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Watch the date announcement under.

Syfy has introduced documentary “Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Received’t” will premiere July 25 and also will be out there on YouTube and NBCU’s OneApp. The documentary gives perception into the success of McFarlane, a comic book guide creator, CEO of McFarlane Toys and President of Picture Comics. The movie, directed by David Oster, will likely be half of a [email protected] panel Thursday, as nicely. It’s produced by Syfy Wire in partnership with Tongal.

“Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later,” will premiere Aug. 2 on Historical past in the usand Hulu Japan. The 2-hour documentary, co-produced by A+E Networks Worldwide, Historical past and Hulu Japan, will even be out there Aug. 30 on Historical past Japan. The function will air never-before-seen footage from archives and embody testimonies from each the bomb’s designers and victims to mark the 75th anniversary of the nuclear assaults on Japan, humanizing the tragedy and devastation from the first-person views of these concerned. The movie is directed by James Erskine.

“On the Path: Contained in the 2020 Primaries,” an HBO Max authentic produced by CNN Movies, will premiere Aug. 6. The function follows 10 feminine journalists as they cowl the presidential election. Govt produced by Amy Entelis, Katie Hinman, Toby Oppenheimer and Courtney Sexton, the documentary additionally exhibits CNN’s political correspondents and the journalists navigating the bizarre terrain of masking a serious election within the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC News has promoted Rachel Scott to the positions of White Home Correspondent & D.C. Correspondent. Scott has labored with the community to cowl the 2020 presidential election since earlier than the Iowa caucuses, and been a distinguished reporter masking the Trump administration and marketing campaign path. She additionally reported on the protests following George Floyd’s dying by talking to leaders outdoors the Whitehouse and lined President Trump’s first pandemic-era marketing campaign rally. Scott started working with ABC News in 2016 as a manufacturing assistant. By 2019, she had develop into a Producer on the White Home group and later took on the position of a full-time on-camera reporter.

Play-by-play announcer Adam Amin will be part of Fox Sports activities for MLB and NFL protection. He will even be concerned within the community’s faculty basketball protection. Amin’s first broadcast, alongside Eric Karros, will happen July 25, because the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers face off in Wrigley Subject. Amin will even be the first play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Bulls throughout the 2020-2021 season. He beforehand labored at ESPN for 9 years, masking varied completely different sports activities. Amin additionally graduated from Valparaiso College with a level in tv and radio.

DEALS

Inventive Artists Company introduced it has signed Tommy Dorfman, an actor greatest identified for taking part in Ryan Shaver in “13 Causes Why.” Dorfman can also be a author, director and photographer. They’re at the moment concerned within the Freeform restricted sequence “Love In The Time Of Corona” set to premiere in August. Additionally they art-directed a Ferragamo digital marketing campaign that includes trans, queer and plus-sized fashions, photographed and art-directed Pete Davidson‘s “Paper Journal” cowl shoot and have been featured in Calvin Klein and Fendi campaigns.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Russell Wilson and Billy Strings will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” alongside visitor host Joel McHale, and “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and Jimmy Buffett. “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will embody company Andy Cohen and Phoebe Bridgers, whereas Colin Jost, Cristin Milioti and Nikki Glaspie will likely be on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”