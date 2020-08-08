TV News Roundup: Hulu Debuts ‘Pen15’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Hulu revealed the trailer for season 2 of “Pen15,” and AMC introduced the renewal of “Soulmates.”

RENEWALS

AMC renewed anthology collection “Soulmates” for a second season forward of its first season premiere, which the community additionally introduced will likely be Oct. 5. Written by Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein, “Soulmates” takes place within the 12 months 2035, when expertise has been developed that may inform an individual who their soulmate is. Every episode encompasses a completely different forged of characters and storyline centering across the determination to search out out or not discover out this life-changing information. The forged contains Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Betsy Brandt, JJ Feild, Invoice Skarsgård, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Shamier Anderson and Laia Costa.

DATES

NBC News and MSNBC introduced the launch of a week-long particular collection known as “Coronavirus and the Classroom,” starting Aug. 9. The collection will concentrate on the state of schooling within the U.S. as college students put together to return to highschool amidst surging coronavirus instances. The week will start with an episode of “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” that includes a panel of educators discussing college re-openings and answering viewer questions. “Right now” will deal with the subject all through the week with a collection of particular experiences on socially distanced colleges, instructing Black historical past and recommendations on dealing with back-to-school stress for each college students and fogeys. On Aug. 12, “Right now All Day” will livestream a city corridor hosted by Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager which can cowl schooling inequality and psychological well being issues when sending college students again to highschool throughout a pandemic. Lester Holt may even anchor a particular on Aug. 13 that includes steering from correspondents and consultants.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu launched a trailer for the second season of “Pen15,” premiering on Sept. 18. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine star as 13-year-old variations of themselves, navigating the complicated world of center college within the 12 months 2000. Watch the trailer beneath.

Hulu additionally launched a trailer for “Woke,” a brand new semi-animated comedy collection starring Lamorne Morris that will likely be accessible on the platform on Sept. 9. “Woke” follows Keef (Morris), a cartoonist who’s lastly discovering success till an incident of police brutality modifications the best way he sees the world. Watch the trailer beneath.