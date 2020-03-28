TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘Future Man’ Final Season Trailer (Watch)

In right this moment’s TV News Roundup, Hulu launched a trailer for the third and last season of “Future Man,” and Fox and iHeartRadio’s upcoming live performance particular added Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith to its lineup.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has launched a trailer for the third and last season of “Future Man.” Because the collection enters its house stretch, Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) turn into fugitives, trying to evade seize and clear their names as they journey by means of time. All eight episodes of the ultimate season will stream April 3. The collection comes from Sony Photos Tv. Matt Weaver, James Weaver, Ben Karlin, Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg function government prodcuers. Watch the official trailer beneath.

Quibi has launched a trailer for “Dismantled,” the cellular streaming platform’s upcoming cooking competitors program. In every episode, two blindfolded cooks will try and approximate a thriller dish that’s cannon-blasted into their faces. The collection is hosted by Tituss Burgess. Visitor judges embody Dan Levy, Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch and Rou Choi. “Dismantled” will premiere on Quibi when the app launches on April 6. Watch the trailer beneath.

SPECIALS

Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith have joined the lineup for the upcoming profit particular “Fox Presents The iHeart Dwelling Room Live performance for America.” The music occasion will present leisure reduction and assist for People to assist battle the unfold of the coronavirus. Beforehand introduced performers embody Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw. Elton John will host. The particular will air on Fox and the iHeartRadio app on March 29 at 6 p.m. John Sykes and Tom Poleman of iHeartMedia function government producers alongside Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions.

Fox Nation will current a stay live performance particular entitled “A Night time with John Wealthy Dwell!” to supply leisure to these sheltered in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. John Wealthy, nation music star and host of “The Pursuit!”, will go stay from his Nashville house to carry out a set of his personal hits, in addition to favourite songs from different artists and requests from viewers submitted through social media. Fox Nation will take away its subscription paywall for the live performance. The particular may also be made out there on Fox News Digital and Fox News social platforms. The particular will air stay tonight at 5 p.m.

INITIATIVES

Disney Channel will start broadcasting interstitial messages between its programming as a part of its new “We’re All In This Collectively” collection. These messages will function greater than 35 Disney Channel stars filming themselves from their properties and neighborhoods whereas self-isolating. These movies are designed to guarantee youngsters that they aren’t alone throughout the coronavirus well being disaster. This collection of messages will premiere right this moment on each Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube channel. A video that includes clips from a variety of the interstitials might be discovered beneath.