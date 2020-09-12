TV News Roundup: Jay Leno to Host a Reboot of ‘You Bet Your Life’

In at present’s TV information roundup, Fox introduced that Jay Leno will host a reboot of “You Bet Your Life,” and MasterClass launched a class with “Queer Eye” star Tan France to supply fashion reinvention recommendation to its members.

DATES

Peacock introduced that its first authentic sports activities speak present, “Brother From One other,” shall be introduced to the platform on Sept. 14. This system will function hosts Michael Holley and Michael Smith, two journalists who will focus on sport, tradition, leisure and politics with visitors and sports activities followers throughout every episode. The 2 co-hosts, who met whereas working collectively on the Boston Globe, additionally function co-executive producers for the present. It’s produced by NBC Sports activities and shall be accessible on demand and for reside streaming.

Peacock additionally introduced “PFT PM” shall be accessible on Sept. 14. The present is introduced to the platform by the creators of “Professional Soccer Speak Reside” and is hosted by sportswriter and commentator Mike Florio. It can additionally commonly embrace appearances by Tony Dungy, Charean Williams, Rodney Harrison, Peter King and Chris Simms. The primary focus of the collection shall be to present commentary on present and up to date information surrounding the Nationwide Soccer League (NFL).

PROGRAMMING

Fox Tv Stations introduced plans to reinvent comedy sport present “You Bet Your Life,” alongside host Jay Leno. The reboot is presently scheduled for a fall 2021 premiere, with no actual date launched but. Every episode will pair two strangers collectively as contestants who will try to reply questions to earn a money prize. It can additionally embrace humorous interviews with the present’s contestants, and the 180 episodes are set to be distributed by Fox First Run. Showrunner David Hurwitz will government produce the present alongside Tom Werner.

MasterClass introduced a style-focused class taught by “Queer Eye” star Tan France. The category affords MasterClass members suggestions and tips for enhancing and discovering their private clothes and style fashion. He’ll educate the significance of proportions and match for styling outfits, whereas additionally providing recommendation for purchasing and choosing the right outfits for a office setting. Mixing patterns, colours and textures can be on the agenda, because the star reveals what goes into the transformations he affords to the topics of every “Queer Eye” episode. Watch a trailer beneath.

SPECIALS

MTV introduced that comedians from “Lady Code” and “Man Code” will come collectively for a 30-minute particular entitled “2020 Code,” which can premiere Sept. 17. The forged will focus on experiences and tales from 2020, whereas additionally providing recommendation on how to get by means of a yr full of surprising obstacles. The comedians featured within the MTV particular embrace Awkwafina, Charlamagne tha God, Lil Duval, Matteo Lane, Annie Lederman, Carly Aquilino, Alesha Renee Goodly, Damien Lemon, Jon Gabrus, Jessimae Peluso, Jordan Carlos, Chris Distefano and Nessa.

LATE NIGHT

John David Washington and Snoh Aalegra will be part of “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” tonight, with visitor host Samuel L. Jackson, and “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function Kelly Clarkson, Pleasure Reid and The Flaming Lips.