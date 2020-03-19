TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Nailed It!’ Season 4 Premiere Date (Watch)

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix is dropping new episodes of “Nailed It!” in April and Quibi launched the official trailer for “Homicide Home Flip.”

DATES

Netflix is dropping Season 4 of “Nailed It!” on Wednesday, April 1. The present, hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, follows home-bakers, who’ve a poor observe report within the kitchen, as they take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. The present is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Patrick Doody and Gayle Gawlowski serving as government producers. Watch the official trailer of the upcoming Season 4 beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has launched the official trailer of “Homicide Home Flip.” The unconventional new residence renovation present takes on the nation’s most notorious houses wherein there have been mysterious murders. Householders flip to high-end renovation consultants, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to take these houses from “morbid to marvelous.” “Homicide Home Flip” is government produced by Josh Berman, Chris King, Katherine Ramsland and Star Value.

MTV launched a brand new trailer of “The Problem: Whole Insanity” 35th season wherein the 28-member forged options a mixture of collection veterans and newcomers competing in solo challenges for a million-dollar prize. The brand new season is about to premiere April 1 at eight p.m. “The Problem: Whole Insanity” is government produced by Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Scott Freeman, Justin Sales space and Emer Harkin.

PROGRAMMING

Showtime has introduced it’s shifting its scheduled for the second season of “Black Monday” to now air episodes on per week, as a substitute of the beforehand deliberate two back-to-back. This begins with this upcoming Sunday’s episode and continues by means of April 12. Moreover, the premium cabler introduced its docu tasks “Outcry” and “Love Fraud“ will now not premiere this spring as deliberate. As a substitute, they are going to be rescheduled for later in 2020, with new dates to be introduced within the upcoming weeks.

INITIATIVES

Nickelodeon has introduced the launch of #KidsTogether, a worldwide prosocial initiative to assist children and households keep knowledgeable and engaged with actions. #KidsTogether is utilizing its hottest characters and expertise to interact with children and households on suggestions for staying wholesome and in addition concepts for actions to do collectively whereas at residence. The initiative is meant to function a further useful resource for fogeys whereas offering kid-appropriate, kid-directed info by means of unique short-form movies, interstitials, downloadable actions and social content material.