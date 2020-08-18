TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Sneakerheads’ Premiere Date

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced a premiere date for “Sneakerheads,” and YouTube introduced a premiere date for the Paris Hilton Documentary, “That is Paris.”

DATES

Netflix has introduced a Sept. 25 premiere date for “Sneakerheads,” a comedy sequence starring Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee and Aja Evans. Maldonado performs Devin, a stay-at-home dad who enlists the assistance of shoe lovers to seek for “Zeroes,” a difficult-to-find pair of footwear, after dropping $5,00zero on a money-making scheme. The present’s government producers are Jay Longino, Inny Clemons, Justin Killion, Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg, Jason Belleville, Rod Grable and Dave Meyers. View pictures from the present beneath.

YouTube introduced that the documentary following Paris Hilton, “That is Paris,” can be obtainable beginning Sept. 14 on the character’s YouTube channel. The documentary will check out the lifetime of the movie star, with Hilton talking publicly about her formative years and traumas for the primary time. The movie is directed by Alexandra Dean and produced by Aaron Saidman and government produced by Eli Holzman, by way of Industrial Media’s Mental Property Company (IPC) banner. Watch a trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock launched a trailer for “Departure,” a thriller drama starring Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer, premiering Sept. 17. The present follows detective Kendra Malley (Panjabi) and Howard Lawson (Plummer) as they examine the disappearance of passenger aircraft Flight 716. Malley works to make sure the disappearances don’t occur once more, although her investigation is made tougher as rival forces become involved. The sequence is government produced by Panjabi, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Malcolm MacRury and TJ Scott. Scott additionally serves because the present’s director. Watch the trailer beneath.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Chef’s Desk: BBQ,” a barbecue-focused model of its in style cooking present, “Chef’s Desk.” The four-episode season, set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 2, will characteristic pitmasters from Texas to Mexico to Australia. The sequence will even discover conventional strategies descended from the Maya tradition and spotlight numerous new-age strategies created by professionals on the planet of barbecue cooking. “Chef’s Desk: BBQ” is created by David Gelb, who government produces the present alongside Brian McGinn and Andrew Fried. Dane Lillegard and Danny O’Malley are co-executive producers. Watch the trailer beneath.

Netflix additionally revealed the trailer for “The Duchess,” Katherine Ryan‘s comedy premiering Sept. 11. The sequence follows the comic’s character by way of London life as she debates whether or not or not it will be smart to have a second youngster along with her daughter’s father. Ryan is the creator, author and government producer. 3Arts’ Ryan, Dave Becky and Josh Lieberman and Murray Ferguson, and Clerkenwell Movies‘s Petra Fried and Ed Macdonald additionally government produce the present. Watch the trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

CBS All Entry introduced that Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated “Star Trek: Quick Treks” can be obtainable without spending a dime on YouTube, CBS cell apps and CBS.com till Aug. 31. The present can be made obtainable as a part of a marketing campaign supporting its nomination for excellent quick type comedy or drama sequence. Every of the shorts are both animated or stay motion and fall between 10 and 15 minutes in size, with every episode functioning to supply perception into characters and themes from the “Star Trek” universe. Government producers for the sequence are Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

PODCASTS

CNN Audio is launching two political podcasts this week: “CNN Political Briefing,” which debuted in the present day, and “Politically Sound,” set to premiere on Aug. 21. Within the first, political director David Chalian will assist listeners perceive the most recent headlines by way of using insider evaluation. In “Politically Sound,” Chalian and senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson will analyze the headlines within the context of occasions that led as much as them. The podcasts can be made obtainable on CNN’s web site.

LATE NIGHT

Reese Witherspoon and visitor host Kerry Washington will tackle “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” tonight, whereas Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett, Orville Peck and Shania Twain can be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will carry on Susan Rice and Sheryl Crow, and “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will characteristic Jason Sudeikis, Robert Costa and Thomas Land.