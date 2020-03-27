TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘#BlackAF’ Trailer (Watch)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, Netflix launched the trailer for “#BlackAF,” and NBC introduced the sequence finale air date of “Will & Grace.”

DATES

NBC has introduced the sequence finale of “Will & Grace” will air April 23 at 9 p.m. Within the episode, “It’s Time,” Will (Eric McCormack) is decided to not reminisce about his life within the metropolis or his ex and Grace (Debra Messing) is having false alarms of going into labor. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez visitor star. Main into the sequence finale episode, the community will air a “Will & Grace” retrospective particular, hosted by McCormack, at 8:30 p.m.

HBO’s “The Undoing” is shifting from spring programming to the autumn. The six-part sequence based mostly on the novel “You Ought to Have Identified” by Jean Hanff Korelitz stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a married couple whose lives get upended after a “chain of horrible revelations,” leaving Grace (Kidman) to create a brand new life for herself and her youngster (Noah Jupe). David E. Kelley tailored the work and Susanne Bier directs.

Comedy Central introduced the “Crank Yankers” premiere can be April 1 at 10:30 p.m. Yankerville’s puppet residents carry the artwork of prank calling to life as they crank name actual individuals. The puppets are voiced by celebrities and comedians. The primary episode options voices from Jim Florentine, Tony Barbieri, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Tracy Morgan. The present is produced by Kimmelot in affiliation with ITV America.

Bravo introduced “The Actual Housewives of Potomac” will premiere a brand new season Could 3 at Eight p.m. and “Million Greenback Itemizing Los Angeles” will return with its new season Could 5 at 10 p.m. Wendy Osefo joins the brand new season of “RHOP,” showing alongside returning housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett. In the meantime, this season on “Million Greenback Itemizing Los Angeles,” the highest brokers should assume exterior the field to generate curiosity and navigate an ever-changing market, dominated by unrealistic sellers and softening costs. Fredrick Eklund of “Million Greenback Itemizing New York” arrives in Los Angeles, stirring up drama between brokers Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched the official trailer of “#BlackAF” from Kenya Barris. The brand new household comedy stars Barris and Rashida Jones in a present impressed loosely by Barris’ actual life. The sequence uncovers what it means to be a “new cash” black household making an attempt to get it proper in a contemporary world the place “proper” is not a set idea. “#BlackAF” is government produced by Barris, Jones and Hale Rothstein.

Quibi has launched a trailer for Chrissy Teigen’s “Chrissy Courtroom.” In every episode, Teigen serves because the “decide” over one small claims case. Teigen’s mother turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order within the courtroom. “Chrissy Courtroom” premieres on April 6.

Quibi has additionally dropped the trailer of “You Ain’t Acquired These.” The brand new sequence is government produced by Lena Waithe and explores as we speak’s sneaker tradition. Episodes will function Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen-Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Josh Luber and Eric Koston.

USA Community launched the trailer for “Soiled John: The Betty Broderick Story.” The second installment of the “Soiled John” anthology sequence is about within the 1960s and continues its story into the 1980s, following the titular Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) and her marriage to Dan (Christian Slater) earlier than it led to a double murder. “Soiled John: The Betty Broderick Story” is produced by UCP.