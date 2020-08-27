TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Trailer

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Julie and the Phantoms,” and Syfy introduced six solid members set to star in the upcoming drama collection, “The Surrealtor.”

CASTING

Syfy‘s upcoming drama “The Surrealtor” is ready to incorporate Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley and Tennille Learn as collection regulars. Manufacturing for the 10 episodes will start Sept. 15, and the plot will observe a realtor named Nick Roman (Rozon) and his workforce that takes on haunted houses. The characters vary from realists who don’t imagine in ghosts to a expertise specialist expert at creating tech that detects spectral visitors. George Olson, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo and Danishka Esterhazy are all govt producers for the present. Olson can be the showrunner.

DATES

Meredith Company introduced that Folks Journal‘s new collection “Folks (The TV Present!)” will premiere Sept. 14 on the Folks web site and different Folks platforms, and on Meredith’s native tv markets. The each day present will likely be co-hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence Ok. Jackson, with Jeremy Parsons serving as a New York correspondent and Sandra Vergara serving as a Los Angeles correspondent. The collection will cowl superstar leisure information an inspirational tales, with unique interviews dropped into the each day strip, as properly.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched the trailer for its new present, “Julie and the Phantoms,” which is ready to premiere on the streaming web site on Sept. 10, and unveiled a monitor checklist for the soundtrack. There will likely be 15 tracks launched underneath Columbia data, together with a single entitled “Fringe of Nice,” which is already out there to stream on-line. The collection is directed by “Excessive Faculty Musical“‘s Kenny Ortega and facilities round a highschool woman named Julie (Madison Reyes) who meets the ghosts of three musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner and Jeremy Shada) that hang-out her mom’s outdated music studio. Ortega additionally govt produces alongside Dan Cross, Dave Hoge and George Salinas.

SYNDICATION

Nickelodeon introduced that “Younger Sheldon,” the tv comedy collection, will likely be added to the program’s Nick at Nite lineup in November. The primary three seasons will likely be added to the schedule throughout the preliminary push, with later ones being added in the fall of 2021. The collection serves as a precursor to “The Large Bang Principle,” and stars Iain Armitage as a youthful model of Sheldon Cooper, who turns into a theoretical physicist and is thought for his quirky character. The present is created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, who additionally govt produce alongside Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Luke Bryan will likely be on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” with visitor host Jason Derulo, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”