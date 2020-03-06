TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Trailer

In as we speak’s TV News Roundup, Netflix launched the primary trailer for the third season of “Ozark” and the premiere weekend of “Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan” broke scores information on Nickelodeon.

CASTING

Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette have joined the forged of the upcoming Netflix dramedy collection “Intercourse/Life.” Vogel will play the husband of collection protagonist Billie (Sarah Shahi); Demos will play the music mogul heartbreak that Billie hasn’t gotten over; Odette will play Billie’s finest buddy who accompanies her on the relationship scene of Manhattan. Moreover, a completely feminine directing staff will helm the collection, together with Patricia Rozema, Jessika Borsiczky, Samira Radsi and Sheree Folkson. “Intercourse/Life” is government produced by showrunner and author Stacy Rukeyser, in addition to Jordan Hawley and Borsiczky.

Netflix has introduced new collection regulars for its upcoming spy thriller “In from the Chilly.” Ivanna Sakhno will play a younger Russian intelligence agent caught between her mentor and the promise of a “New Russia.” Cillian O’Sullivan will play a rogue CIA agent convincing Russians to change allegiances. Lydia Fleming will play a youngster aggressive determine skater unaware that her mom is a spy. Charles Brice will play a pc hacker working with the CIA. Alyona Khmelnitskaya will play a KFB subject operative turned Soviet teacher. Ami Canaan Mann directs the primary episodes.

Annalynne McCord has joined Starz‘ “Elevating Kanan.“ McCord will play Toni, a classy Higher East Aspect publicist who prides herself on her toughness and angle. The present is government produced by creator Courtney A. Kemp, by her firm Finish of Episode, and 50 Cent, by his firm G-Unit Movie and Tv. Sascha Penn serves as creator and showrunner. Different government producers embody Mark Canton by Ambiance Leisure MM, Finish of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox. Rob Hardy additionally serves as government producer and he’ll direct the premiere episode.

Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey will star within the function “I Was Lorena Bobbitt” for Lifetime because the real-life Lorena and John Bobbitt, respectively. Moreover, a PSA will run following the film for the Nationwide Coalition Towards Home violence as a part of Lifetime’s public affairs marketing campaign “Cease Violence Towards Ladies.” The movie, which is able to debut later this summer time, is the most recent in Lifetime’s “Ripped From the Headlines” franchise. Lorena Gallo (previously Bobbitt) is an government producer on the mission, as is Andy Streitfeld, Jeff Vanderwal and Charles Tremayne. It comes from Cineflix Productions.

Ginger Gonzaga has been forged within the drama pilot “The Cleansing Girl.” Gonzaga will play the undocumented half-sister of collection lead Reyna (Shannyn Sossamon), who welcomes Reyna and her son into her house to stay along with her circle of relatives. “The Cleansing Girl” comes from Warner Bros Tv and Fox Leisure. Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, Michael Supply and Shay Mitchell function government producers.

CBS News reporter Seth Doane will function a correspondent on “60 in 6,” an upcoming program that may stream on Quibi. The announcement was made by “60 Minutes” government producer Invoice Owens. Beforehand, “60 in 6” introduced journalists Laurie Segall, Wesley Lowery and Enrique Acevedo to the devoted unit that may produce a weekly program of roughly six minutes per episode.

Religion Jenkins has joined “Divorce Court docket” as this system’s new choose. Jenkins will present judgement for circumstances starting from divorce courtroom to different home disputes starting in July 2020. Earlier than becoming a member of “Divorce Court docket,” Jenkins had served as a barred lawyer in New York for 14 years. The collection comes from Lincolnwood Productions and is distributed by Fox First Run.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched a trailer for Season 3 of “Ozark.” The brand new footage exhibits the Byrdes now working a on line casino and struggling to maintain their household protected as their legal empire grows. All episodes of the brand new season will launch on the streamer March 27. The collection comes from MRC Tv and is government produced by present creators Invoice Dubuque and Mark Williams, in addition to star Jason Bateman, showrunner Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

HBO has launched the trailer for its upcoming documentary “Kill Chain: The Cyber Battle on America’s Election.” The movie will dive into the weaknesses of election know-how and confront the dangers these vulnerabilities pose by following Finnish hacker and cyber safety professional Harri Hursti. Interviews with varied politicians, cyber specialists and key figures in election safety additionally complement Hursti’s journey. The documentary is government produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman and Mary Lisio for Blumhouse, and Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for HBO. It’s going to premiere on March 26 at 9 p.m.

City Film Channel launched a trailer of “Behind Her Religion.“ The brand new docuseries will present viewers with a behind-the-scenes take a look at the facility of religion and its driving power on profitable ladies in leisure, sports activities, music, enterprise, politics, and ministry. Every episode will heart on one topic as they divulge heart’s contents to viewers about their “best achievements and their greatest successes as nicely their disappointments and most heartbreaking moments.” The primary installment of “Behind Her Religion” will function Essence Atkins, Aisha Hinds, Niecy Nash and Angelica Nwandu.

GREENLIGHTS

Discovery, Inc. and Chip and Joanna Gaines have introduced “Rising Floret,” a brand new authentic collection for his or her upcoming joint-venture, Magnolia Community. The collection follows Floret Flower Farm, one of the crucial profitable natural flower farms in the USA, as its staff makes an attempt to show greater than 20 acres of chemically broken right into a self-sustaining flower backyard. Magnolia launches Oct. 4.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

MRC Tv has employed Stacy Fung as government vp and head of present collection and Jeff Freid as government vp of enterprise and authorized affairs. Enjoyable will report back to MRC Tv president Elise Henderson. Her tasks embody managing the division’s artistic workers and collaborating with enterprise affairs and bodily manufacturing groups. Fung was beforehand working at Netflix as director of worldwide originals. Freid will report back to Pauline Micelli, president of enterprise and authorized affairs, and will probably be engaged in growth, manufacturing and different enterprise affairs throughout the tv division. Freid had not too long ago been serving as senior vp and head of enterprise affairs at ABC Signature Studios.

AWARD SHOWS

CBS’ “60 Minutes” is among the many honorees on the First Modification Awards from the Radio Tv Digital News Basis. The honors will probably be doled out tonight in New York Metropolis. Different honorees embody ABC News’ David Muir; NBC News’ Robert Horner; Coronary heart Tv’s Barbara Maushard, Telemundo’s Laurie Montenegro and WFLA’s Steve Andrews.

PODCASTS

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One has launched the primary and second episodes of “Whoop It Up with Vicki,” a brand new podcast from former “Actual Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson. Joined by associates and company, Gunvalson dishes on “Actual Housewives” and shares private tales of her personal life. The podcast is on the market on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and different platforms.

HONORS

The Anti-Defamation League will honor three ladies of feat from numerous fields and background on the 24th Annual Deborah Awards Dinner on March 12 at 1 Lodge West Hollywood. The occasion is hosted by Leisure Tonight correspondent Nischelle Turner. This 12 months’s honorees are Halé Behzadi, Lesley Freeman and Claudia Teran. Behzadi serves as world market supervisor for western area of Citi Personal Financial institution; Freeman operates as chief authorized officer of Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Teran serves as government vp and company common counsel at Fox.

RATINGS

“Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan” scored Nickelodeon’s greatest stay+3 lifts for a collection premiere in three years, reaching over 2.6 million whole viewers throughout its premiere weekend of six airings from Feb. 29 to March 1. It scored double-digit positive aspects in stay+3 with children 2-11 (1.9 whole million viewers/.Four within the demo, up 36%), children 6-11 (2.3 whole million viewers/.296 within the demo, up 44%) and whole viewers (784,000, up 24%). The premiere episode noticed lifts of 44% with children 6-11, up from the live-action style common progress of 29%, whereas the Saturday primetime debut additionally posted year-over-year positive aspects in stay+33 with children 2-11 (up 19%) and youngsters 6-11 (up 15%). In stay+identical day, the present’s debut posted double-digit positive aspects with children 2-11 (up 17% vs prior 4 weeks) and drew 634,000 whole viewers. The comedy collection about an aspiring hip-hop artist in grade faculty is government produced by Tyler Perry and Michelle Sneed.