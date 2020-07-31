TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Trailer

On right now’s TV information roundup, Netflix launched a trailer for “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” and HBO introduced the premiere date for NXIVM docuseries “The Vow.”

DATES

HBO introduced that docuseries “The Vow” can be out there on HBO and HBO Max beginning Aug. 23. “The Vow” paperwork occasions inside NXIVM, a company rife with costs in opposition to it, together with intercourse trafficking. Founder Keith Raniere is at present awaiting his sentence after being convicted on the aforementioned intercourse trafficking costs. The collection will contact on members’ tales of abuse and perceived transformations throughout their time within the group, giving a voice to these behind the information protection. The collection is govt produced by Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham, and the administrators are Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim. Watch the trailer beneath.

FX introduced docuseries “A Wilderness of Error” will premiere with the primary three episodes on Sept. 25. The ultimate two episodes can be launched the next week, and every can be out there on FX on Hulu the day after their respective premieres. The docuseries explores the proof and data behind the story of Jeffrey MacDonald, a person despatched to jail for the deaths of his household, because it makes an attempt to reply the query of his guilt or innocence. The present, based mostly on Errol Morris’ e book, is directed by Marc Smerling, who additionally govt produces alongside Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Rachael Horovitz, Jeremy Gold, Michael Jackson, Daybreak Olmstead, Mary Lisio and Jessica Grimshaw. Watch the trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for brand new comedy “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” set to stream Aug. 14. The present follows sisters Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) and Sterling Wesley (Maddie Phillips), two highschool women who double as bounty hunters when not busy navigating college or their love lives. They pair up with a extra skilled bounty hunter, Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison), to study the ropes of their new job. The present’s creator and author Kathleen Jordan additionally serves as govt producer alongside Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick. Jesse Peretz govt produced the primary episode. Watch the trailer beneath.

HBO Max and CNN Movies launched a trailer for “On The Path: Contained in the 2020 Primaries,” which premieres Aug. 6. It follows an all-female group of CNN political reporters as they traverse the nation, embedded in campaigns, to cowl the 2020 presidential path. Footage covers all the things from the Iowa caucuses to occasions going down within the pandemic period, all including as much as one of the vital unprecedented elections in latest historical past. The documentary is govt produced by Katie Hinman, Toby Oppenheimer, Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton. Watch the trailer beneath.

Cinemax unveiled a trailer for the upcoming second season of “Warrior” and introduced plans for an October launch. The crime drama is a few martial artist named Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) who works for the Hop Wei, an organized crime household, or Tong, in Chinatown. In Season 2, the Tongs combat for management and in opposition to anti-Chinese language sentiment. The second season additionally stars Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, Perry Yung, Dustin Nguyen, Chen Tang, Miranda Raison and Maria Elena Laas. The present’s govt producers are Jonathan Tropper, Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider, Shannon Lee, Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey, and it’s co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard. Watch the trailer beneath.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Seth Rogan, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Alanis Morissette can be visitors on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Sean Hayes and Dan Levy can be on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”