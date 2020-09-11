TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘The Playbook’ Trailer (Watch)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, Netflix has launched the official trailer for “The Playbook,” a docuseries produced by LeBron James, and TBS introduced John Cena and Nicole Byer because the hosts of “Wipeout.”

CASTING

Shudder, AMC Networks‘ horror streaming service, introduced that Anna Camp, Keith David, Ashley Laurence, Josh McDermitt and Adam Pally will star in episodes of the second season of its anthology sequence “Creepshow“ directed by govt producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero. The six-episode season simply started manufacturing in Atlanta, Ga. and is ready to premiere in 2021. The present’s first season broke Shudder’s data for variety of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and complete minutes streamed, changing into the most-watched present in Shudder’s historical past. “Creepshow” is produced by The Cartel with Monster Company Productions, Taurus Leisure and Striker Leisure.

TBS introduced John Cena and Nicole Byer because the hosts of the revival of competitors sequence “Wipeout,” becoming a member of “host within the discipline” Camille Kostek who can be masking the contestants’ progress by way of every problem. Every sport of “Wipeout” will encompass three rounds, all that includes a special impediment course designed to ship outrageous fails. “We couldn’t be extra excited to have John, Nicole and Camille take cost of this outrageously unpredictable, family-friendly competitors sequence, Matt Kunitz, the present’s creator and showrunner stated. “Having a sports activities titan and film star subsequent to an Emmy-nominated comedy star alongside a seasoned co-host, they’ll complement each other with their very own unbelievable qualities and humor whereas livening the already excessive setting of ‘Wipeout.’”

DATES

Starz introduced that “The Spanish Princess Half Two” will premiere on Oct. 11 at Eight p.m. The restricted sequence is an eight-episode conclusion to “The Spanish Princess,” which was the follow-up to “The White Queen” and “The White Princess.” “The Spanish Princess Half Two” continues the story of Queen Catherine and King Henry VIII as they battle to provide an inheritor to the throne of England, forcing Catherine to battle to save lots of her marriage and protect the peace of the dominion. The present stars Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor, Stephanie Levi-John, Georgie Henley and Laura Carmichael. Watch a trailer beneath.

PBS introduced that “Hemingway,” a three-part, six-hour documentary about Ernest Hemingway directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, will air April 5-7 from Eight p.m. to 10 p.m. The documentary dives into Hemingway’s persona as a author, in addition to into the deep complexities that led to his tragic and premature loss of life. Excerpts from Hemingway’s works can be interspersed all through the movie alongside interviews together with his son, Patrick, and different celebrated writers and students. An all-star forged of voice actors can even assist convey the documentary to life, with Jeff Daniels as Hemingway and his 4 wives voiced by Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson. “Hemingway” was produced by Florentine Movies and WETA, Washington D.C. It was written by Geoffrey C. Ward and produced by Burns, Novick and Sarah Botstein.

Netflix introduced “The Playbook,” a brand new docuseries following legendary coaches, will premiere Sept. 22. The five-episode sequence will function the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers, two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, Premier League’s José Mourinho, Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou and basketball corridor of famer Daybreak Staley. In every episode, in-depth interviews will reveal the vital factors in every coach’s profession and the way they got here to kind their private philosophies. “The Playbook” is govt produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron for the SpringHill Firm; Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor and Josh Greenbaum for Delirio Movies; and Andrew Fried, John Henion, Dane Lillegard and Jordan Wynn for Boardwalk Photos. Watch a trailer beneath.

The 2020 CMT Awards will air on Oct. 21 at Eight p.m., simulcast throughout CMT, MTV, MTV2, Emblem, Paramount Community, Pop and TV Land. The present will rejoice nation music’s largest stars and have a number of out of doors performances from numerous places in Nashville, Tenn.

ABC set its scripted comedy premiere dates Fall 2020: “The Goldbergs” will kick off the block with two back-to-back episodes on Oct. 21 at Eight p.m., adopted by “The Conners” at 9 p.m. and “Black-ish” at 9:30 p.m. On Oct. 28, “American Housewife” will premiere at 8:30 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for “Sneakerheads,” premiering Sept. 25. The sequence follows Devin (Allen Maldonado), a stay-at-home dad and former sneakerhead who finds himself in debt after falling for a scheme arrange by his buddy Bobby (Andrew Bachelor). With a purpose to get his a refund, Devin recruits a mismatched group of shoe lovers to snag a pair of “Zeroes,” probably the most elusive shoe within the sport. “Sneakerheads” additionally stars Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee and Aja Evans. Watch the trailer beneath.

Hulu launched a trailer for “Monsterland,” a horror anthology sequence created, written and govt produced by Mary Legal guidelines. The eight-episode present, which premieres Oct. 2, relies on tales present in Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters” and consists of myths and legends like fallen angels and mermaids. Every episode follows a special story of individuals pushed to desperation by creatures they’ve encountered. The present’s different govt producers embrace Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug is a co-executive producer. Watch the trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

ViacomCBS introduced a unified podcast slate with new originals and renewed sequence from Awesomeness, CBS News, CBS Sports activities Digital, CNET, ComicBook, GameSpot, Big Bomb, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Pop Tradition, Showtime Sports activities, Star Trek, Tech Republic, ZDNet and VH1.

New additions embrace “All Issues Coated with Bryant McFadden” from CBS Sports activities Digital; “SpongeBob Bingepants: The Rewatch,” an “Avatar: The Final Airbender” and “Legend of Korra” podcast and a “PAW Patrol” podcast from Nickelodeon; and a “Catfish” podcast from MTV.

The returning ViacomCBS podcasts is as follows: “Twin My Coronary heart” from Awesomeness; “CBS Night News with Norah O’Donnell,” “CBS This Morning,” “Face the Nation,” “Sunday Morning,” “The Takeout,” “Weekly Roundup,” “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes” from CBS News; “All Issues Coated with Bryant McFadden,” “Cowl 3,” “Eye on Faculty Basketball,” “Fantasy Baseball Right now,” “Fantasy Soccer Right now,” “Fantasy Soccer Right now in 5,” “Nothing Private with David Samson,” “Choose Six,” “The First Lower,” “Barton & Bud” (247Sports activities), “Bucknuts Morning 5” (247Sports activities), “On the Bench: An FSU Soccer Podcast” (247Sports activities), “The Faculty Soccer Each day” (247Sports activities), “The Late Kick with Josh Pate” (247Sports activities) and “The Michigan Insider” (247Sports activities) from CBS Sports activities Digital; “I’m So Obsessed,” “Making House: The Feminine Frontier,” “Tech News Now,” “The Cheapskate Present” and “The Each day Cost” from CNET; “Each Day Choice with Jo Firestone,” “The Bonfire with Large Jay Oakerson,” “The Each day Present with Trevor Noah: Ears Version,” “The Each day Present Podcast Universe” and “Stand-Up with Tom Thakkar” from Comedy Central; “A Wild Podcast Has Appeared!” and “ComicBook Nation” from ComicBook; “GameSpot After Darkish” and “Wrestle Buddies” from GameSpot; “The Big Beastcast” and “Big Bombcast” from Big Bomb; “Catfish” (Title TBC) and “Yo! MTV Raps” from MTV; “Avatar / Korra Airbender Universe,” “Blue’s Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue,” “Pay attention Out Loud with The Loud Home,” “Nickelodeon Animation Podcast,” “Nick Throwback” (Title TBC), “PAW Patrol Podcast” (Title TBC), “SpongeBob BingePants: The Rewatch” and “The Casagrandes Familia Sounds” from Nickelodeon; “GroupChat” from PopCulture; “All of the Smoke with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson,” “Under the Belt with Brendan Schaub,” “Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas & Brian Campbell,” “Showtime Boxing” and “4th and Perpetually” from Showtime Sports activities; “Star Trek: The Pod Directive” from Star Trek; “VH100” from VH1; “TechRepublic’s Dynamic Developer with Invoice Detwiler” and “TechRepublic High 5” from TechRepublic and “Jason Squared: Two Nerds Discuss Tech,” “The Tonya Corridor Innovation Present” and “ZDNet Safety Replace” from ZDNet.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, a division of Leisure Studios Networks, promoted Bruce Gibson to vp of community distribution. Gibson will deal with the distribution, carriage and re-transmission agreements for all eight ESN networks, together with The Climate Channel, free streaming service Native Now and the 16 AMG network-affiliated stations throughout the nation. Gibson joins AMG from a ten-year stint at The Climate Channel, the place he labored in distribution, advertising and marketing and affiliate relations.

20th Tv promoted Erin Could to vp of drama growth. Could can be accountable for figuring out and creating expertise and serving to tasks transfer from pitch to sequence order for all broadcast, streaming and cable platforms. She’s going to report back to Michelle Mendelovitz, senior vp of drama growth. Could started as a supervisor for 20th Tv’s drama growth crew 5 years in the past and has since labored on tasks like “Pictures Fired,” “Dopesick,” “Filthy Wealthy” and “Washington Black.” She is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Enterprise College.

Annie Howell has been appointed chief communications officer at Crown Media Household Networks. The PR veteran will return after a five-year hiatus from in-house communications. She can be liable for the implementation of the community’s media relations, publicity, expertise administration, social media and authorities relations. Howell can even present strategic counsel to Crown executives, performing because the PR liaison for dad or mum firm, Hallmark Playing cards. She has beforehand served as govt vp, company communications and media relations on the firm. Howell will report back to president and chief govt officer, Wonya Lucas.

Michael Pereira joined “Good Day LA” on Fox 11 as a number of the morning present on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. “I’m thrilled so as to add Michaela’s years of each native and nationwide expertise to the gifted ‘Good Day LA’ crew,” station vp and information director Erica Hill-Rodriguez stated. “She is an excellent journalist, who has a deep love for Southern California and what issues to our communities, and may ship that data in a means that uniquely connects with viewers.” Pereira was most lately the host of her personal each day, dwell information present, “MichaeLA” on HLN and has served as an anchor for CNN’s “New Day” and “KTLA Morning News.”

DEALS

Apple TV Plus introduced a multi-year, first-look cope with Moshe Zonder, who’s the author and producer of acclaimed worldwide sequence “Fauda” and the upcoming Apple authentic “Tehran,” which premieres Sept. 25. Zonder will create premium, scripted tv tasks for Apple TV Plus, becoming a member of different storytellers on the platform corresponding to Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

AWARDS

ABC and The Tv Academy introduced that Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey will make particular appearances through the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. can even be making her Emmy debut with a efficiency through the “In Memoriam” part of the present. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards will air dwell Sept. 20 at Eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

EVENTS

The African American Movie Critics Affiliation and the Nationwide Affiliation of Latino Unbiased Producers are presenting a panel sequence, “La Conversación,” centered across the Afro-Latinx expertise and its historic exclusion in movie and tv. The primary of two conversations will happen Sept. 16 at four p.m. PT by way of Zoom and can embrace actors Gina Torres, Selenis Leyva and Rick Gonzalez; comic Aida Rodriguez; filmmaker Magdalena Albizu, and Emmy-nominated “Turning into” director and cinematographer Nadia Hallgren. Turner Traditional Film’s first Latina host, Tiffany Vasquez, will reasonable the dialogue.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Miley Cyrus will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas DJ Khaled is tonight’s visitor on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” with visitor host John Legend; Peter Strzok and Samuel L. Jackson will seem on “The Each day Present with Trevor Noah“; Usher and Joan Jett will be a part of “The Late Late Present with James Corden,” and Michael Cohen and Sheryl Crow can be on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers.”