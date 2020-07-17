TV News Roundup: Netflix Reveals ‘Final Chance U’ Season 5

In right now’s TV information roundup, Netflix reveals a primary have a look at Season 5 of “Final Chance U,” and Telemundo brings again a 3rd season of “La Reina del Sur” starring Kate del Castillo.

RENEWALS

Telemundo has greenlit a 3rd season of its authentic collection “La Reina del Sur,” starring Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza. Additionally scheduled to reprise their roles are Isabella Sierra, Humberto Zurita and Kika Edgar. “La Reina del Sur” is a Spanish-language collection based mostly on a novel of the identical title by Spanish creator Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The third season will premiere in 2021.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for Season 5 of the Emmy-nominated collection “Final Chance U,” which premieres July 28. The fifth season takes place in a brand new setting to offer viewers a “uncooked, genuine look” on the junior soccer program at Laney Faculty in Oakland, Calif., the place its gamers navigate accidents and stress whereas discovering help locally. “Final Chance U” is a Netflix manufacturing, govt produced and directed by Greg Whiteley.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS News has named Emmy-winning journalist and producer Johnny Inexperienced Jr. as vice chairman of reports companies, efficient Aug. 10. He’ll oversee Newspath, the division’s affiliate information service, and report back to the manager vice chairman of reports, Kim Godwin. Inexperienced constructed his profession in native information, as a producer at WCTI-TV in New Bern, N.C., earlier than stops at WCNC-TV and WSOC-TV in Charlotte and WRAL-TV in Raleigh. He joins CBS News after spending 5 years at WBZ-TV in Boston, the place he served because the vice chairman and information director.

DEALS

Poker Central, the dad or mum firm of subscription streaming video service PokerGO, introduced a multi-year renewal of its partnership with NBC Sports activities Group by 2022. A number of poker tournaments owned by Poker Central, together with the Tremendous Excessive Curler Bowl (SHRB), U.S. Poker Open and Poker Masters, shall be included into NBC Sports activities’ schedule on its linear platforms.

LATE NIGHT

Alex Rodriguez shall be on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” tonight with visitor host Sebastian Maniscalco, whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate and Luke Combs. W. Kamau Bell and The Chicks will seem on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert,” and Martin Brief and Kiki Layne shall be on “Late Evening with Seth Meyers.”