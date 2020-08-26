TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils ‘Bookmarks’ Trailer

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Netflix launched a trailer for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” and Nationwide Geographic’s “Life Under Zero” set its Season 13 premiere date.

DATES

Nationwide Geographic’s “Life Under Zero” will return for its 13th season on Sept. 7 at eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, adopted by a brand new spinoff sequence, “Life Under Zero: Subsequent Era.” The second episode of every present will air again to again the following evening, with each reveals returning to their Tuesday time slot for the remainder of the season. “Life Under Zero” follows the acute way of life of Alaskan residents, dealing with off whiteout snowstorms, frozen terrains and man-eating carnivores, whereas the spinoff introduces Alaskans who’ve returned to the wilderness, after making an attempt out modern life. The “Life Under Zero” franchise is produced by BBC Studios’ manufacturing unit for Nationwide Geographic.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” set to premiere Sept. 1. Hosted by creator Marley Dias, the live-action sequence options Black artists studying kids’s books from Black authors that focus on themes of identification, justice and motion. Among the many celebrities concerned are Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o and Frequent. Nyong’o shall be studying her personal story “Sulwe,” whereas Haddish will learn “I Love My Hair” by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley, and Frequent will learn “Let’s Discuss About Race” by Julius Lester. Watch the trailer under.

DEVELOPMENT

Lionsgate and QC Leisure are growing “Wanderers,” impressed by the dystopian novel from New York Instances best-selling creator Chuck Wendig. The e book follows a rock star, a radio host, a scientist and a teenage woman, Shana, who embark on a mysterious journey throughout America to guard their family members. The sequel to the novel shall be revealed in 2022 by Penguin Random Home’s Del Rey Books imprint. Glen Mazzara is connected as showrunner for the sequence.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CuriosityStream has appointed leisure and cable business pioneer Matthew Clean to its board of administrators, efficient instantly. Clean is the previous chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, Inc., chargeable for international franchises reminiscent of “Homeland,” “Dexter” and “Billions.” For over 4 a long time, he has served as an advisor to Showtime, previously serving as president, in addition to chief working officer and govt vp of promoting.

AWARD SHOWS

“CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King will host New York Ladies in Communications’ 50th Anniversary Matrix Awards on Oct. 12. The digital occasion will honor communication and media business leaders who’ve been pivotal to the ladies’s equality motion. This 12 months’s honorees embody Tina Tchen, the CEO of Instances Up Now and Instances Up Basis.

LATE NIGHT

Lauren Lapkus and the Avett Brothers shall be on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” tonight with visitor host David Spade, whereas Trey Gowdy, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”