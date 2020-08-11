TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils Trailer for ‘Away’ (Watch)

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix revealed the trailer for its drama sequence “Away,” and OWN introduced a post-finale particular for “Greenleaf.”

RENEWALS

Quibi introduced that “NighGowns,” the documentary efficiency sequence, has been renewed for a second season. The sequence’ first season follows the private and inventive lives of Sasha Velour and different drag artists as they put together their very own lip-sync performances, whereas the numbers in season two will focus on a single collective narrative. It would additionally embody a global forged of drag performers. The present will proceed with govt producers Velour and Sophie Muller, whereas members of the season one forged can be inventive consultants.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its new drama, “Away,” set to premiere Sept. four on the streaming platform. The present’s plot facilities round a global crew’s voyage to Mars, helmed by U.S. astronaut Emma Inexperienced (Hilary Swank). She should depart behind her husband and daughter to participate within the historic journey, which exams its crew members as they adapt to the truth that they’re now utterly separated from their households again house. The present was created by Andrew Hinderaker, who govt produces the present alongside Jessica Goldberg, Matt Reeves, Jason Katims, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein. Watch the trailer under.

Peacock revealed the season three trailer for “A.P. Bio” Season 3, which can be obtainable on the platforming Sept. 3. The comedy sequence’ premise is a few college professor named Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) who should take upon himself the function of superior placement biology trainer at a highschool in Toledo, Ohio. The sequence additionally stars Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, Paula Pell, Aparna Brielle, Eddie Leavy, Nick Peine and Jacob Houston. The present’s creator is Michael Patrick O’Brien. Watch the trailer under.

Peacock additionally launched a teaser for “Saved by the Bell,” a revival comedy impressed by the late-1980s/’90s present. The brand new sequence is about after California’s governor closes many faculties in lower-income areas and people college students are despatched to better-performing faculties, together with the notorious Bayside Excessive Faculty. The present is govt produced by Tracey Wigfield, Franco Bario, Peter Engel, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, with Trent O’Donnell govt producing and directing the pilot. The premiere date for the brand new “Saved by the Bell” sequence has not but been introduced. Watch the teaser under.

SPECIALS

OWN introduced that members of the forged and crew for “Greenleaf” will reunite for a post-finale particular on Aug. 11. Actors Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Pleasure Winans will reply followers’ questions and share a number of stand-out moments from the present in the course of the particular characteristic. The sequence’ govt producers are Craig Wright, Clement Virgo, Kriss Turner Towner and Oprah Winfrey may also be a part of the particular. Additionally it is co-executive produced by David Ehrman and Carla Gardini.

LATE NIGHT

Gwen Stefani can be on tonight’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!,” with visitor host Dua Lipa, and “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will embody appearances by Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner and Surfaces. “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will deliver on Dr. Jon LaPook and Maroon 5, whereas Tracee Ellis Ross and Luke Bryan can be on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”