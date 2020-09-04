TV News Roundup: NFL Network added to YouTube TV Roster

In at this time’s TV information roundup, YouTube TV added the NFL Network to its roster of content material, and Showtime shared a premiere date and trailer for its new documentary, “Kingdom of Silence.”

FIRST LOOKS

DreamWorks has shared an unique first look into the animated “Spirit Using Free: Using Academy Half 2” with Selection, introducing a brand new character named Eleanor (Cassidy Huff). Eleanor is a younger rider who makes use of a wheelchair to get round, with the clip displaying her and her horse, Beans, racing to an in depth end in opposition to Fortunate and her horse, Spirit. On incapacity illustration in tv, Huff mentioned, “I’ve at all times mentioned that my final mission in my profession is to be what I didn’t have rising up. I need somebody to take a look at me performing in no matter capability and assume to themselves: ‘Nicely, if she will be able to do it, I can do it too!’ If I can genuinely encourage or encourage one particular person, I’ve finished my job.”

DATES

Showtime launched a brand new trailer for “Kingdom of Silence” and introduced that the documentary will premiere on Oct. 2. The movie, which can premiere on the 2-year anniversary of the demise of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi Arabian consulate, explores many years of historical past between the united statesand Saudi Arabia whereas sharing Khashoggi’s story. It can additionally contact upon feedback made by the Trump administration when interacting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The documentary is directed by Rick Rowley. Alex Gibney, Lawrence Wright, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello are the movie’s government producers. Watch the trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

Disney has unveiled plans to air Halloween-themed content material on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD beginning Oct. 2. Of the applications slated to run, the season 4f premiere of “Raven’s Dwelling” will happen on Oct. 9 with a visit to a supposedly haunted condominium, and a brand new sketch comedy present referred to as “Disney Channel Halloween Home Get together” will air Oct. 16. The sketch present is hosted by Tobie Windham and options stars from different exhibits like “Bunk’d.” Disney Junior will current “Mickey’s Trick or Treats” and different themed programming, whereas Disney XD will air a brand new episode of “DuckTales.”

Telemundo has launched a Snapchat collection referred to as “Politi¿QUÉ?” as a part of an effort to higher inform U.S. Hispanics and encourage eligible voters to get entangled. Hosted by multimedia journalist Miriam Arias, the collection goals to make understanding the political course of extra easy and is a part of “DECISION 2020,” which is a Telemundo non-partisan initiative to present Latinos with complete political information. Matters to be coated by the collection embrace the distinction between the favored vote and electoral school, how to register to vote, and need-to-know data a month from the 2020 election.

YouTube TV introduced the addition of the NFL Network to its content material assortment and the creation of a brand new add-on package deal referred to as Sports activities Plus. The sports activities community has been added to the essential package deal, making it out there to all YouTube TV members, whereas the Sports activities Plus package deal will present extra content material for an additional month-to-month payment. NFL Network content material out there will embrace “NFL Complete Entry,” “Good Morning Soccer” and sport protection. The Sports activities Plus Bundle contains NFL RedZone, Fox School Sports activities, GolTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and Stadium.

“Tamron Corridor” introduced the primary week’s visitors forward of the present’s Sept. 14 season two premiere, together with former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, his spouse R. Jai Gillum, Samuel L. Jackson, his spouse LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chris Evans, Mark Kassen, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Naomi Campbell, Stassi Schroeder and Melissa Etheridge. Host Tamron Corridor may also be the main target of the Wednesday episode, as it’s set to rejoice her 50th birthday by way of the looks of varied visitors and surprises. The primary episode focuses on Gillum and his rehabilitation experiences after he was linked to an incident involving an overdose earlier this yr.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBCUniversal News Group introduced that Emma Carrasco has been employed as senior vp of company affairs. She is going to associate with the corporate’s information organizations on technique and work alongside the its authorities affairs and neighborhood relations groups. Prior to making the shift to NBCUniversal, Carrasco labored because the senior vp of worldwide engagement at Nationwide Geographic Society. She additionally held positions at NPR and Nortel Networks, in addition to McDonald’s, the place she served because the director of communications.