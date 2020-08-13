TV News Roundup: Nickelodeon Orders ‘The Tiny Chef Present’

In right now’s TV information roundup, Nickelodeon introduced plans to deliver YouTube’s Tiny Chef to its preschool platforms, and Court docket TV revealed that “Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield” will premiere Sept. 13.

DATES

Court docket TV has introduced that “Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield” is about to premiere Sept. 13, with weekly episodes Sundays at eight p.m. The present will delve into well-known and provocative trial circumstances, that includes interviews and knowledge reveals meant to broaden viewers’ data bases on the well-known court docket circumstances. Ashleigh Banfield, the present’s lead, was beforehand a authorized analyst for CNN and MSNBC. She was additionally previously a particular contributor on Court docket TV. Featured circumstances on the present embrace these involving Casey Anthony, Jodie Arias, O.J. Simpson and Conrad Murray.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon has introduced that “The Tiny Chef Present,” a viral YouTube channel, will probably be dropped at the tv community’s preschool platforms by way of a brand new collection produced in affiliation with Think about Children+Household, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The collection will observe the small inexperienced character who creates tiny plant-based meals from the consolation of a small kitchen constructed right into a tree stump. Executive producers for “The Tiny Chef Present” are Think about Leisure‘s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Think about Children+Household’s Stephanie Sperber, Kristen Bell and Morgan Sackett, and Tiny Chef Productions‘ Rachel Larsen, Adam Reid and Ozlem Akturk. Larsen and Reid are the present’s creators.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Danny DeVito and visitor host Rob Lowe will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!,” whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will characteristic Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and Jessie Reyez. Jeff Goldblum, Annie Murphy and Sam Jay will seem on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers,” and “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will deliver on Jason Sudeikis and April Ryan.