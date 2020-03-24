TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases ‘Survive’ Trailer Starring Sophie Turner

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Quibi launched the trailer of “Survive” starring Sophie Turner, and “The Strolling Useless: World Past” will not debut on April 12.

CANCELLATIONS

The Banff World Media Competition has introduced they’re canceling this 12 months’s occasion as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. “We aren’t capable of collect in particular person this 12 months, however our workforce is already engaged on new methods to attach, inform, encourage and serve our trade,” mentioned Jenn Kuzmyk, govt producer of the Banff World Media Competition. “We stay up for working with all of you within the coming months to just do that.” The competition was initially set to happen June 14-17.

DATES

“The Strolling Useless: World Past” will not debut on April 12 as deliberate. The present’s official Twitter account introduced Sunday that the collection will now debut “later this 12 months” with no particular date set. The present, which can run for 2 seasons on AMC, follows a gaggle of younger individuals coming of age after the zombie apocalypse begins.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has launched the trailer of “Survive.” The upcoming thriller collection follows Jane (Sophie Turner), who should struggle for her life after her aircraft crashes on a distant mountain. Paul (Corey Hawkins) is the one different survivor and collectively they embark on a journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal circumstances and private traumas. The collection relies on the novel by Alex Morel and directed by Mark Pellington.

Quibi additionally dropped the trailer of “#FreeRayshawn.” The movie tells the story of a younger, black Iraq Struggle veteran named Rayshawn (Stephan James) who is about up by New Orleans police on a drug deal, runs for his life and finds refuge in his house alongside along with his girlfriend and little one. Because the New Orleans PD and the SWAT workforce encompass his residence Steven Poincy (Laurence Fishburne), a cop who performs the position of a negotiator, tries to get Rayshawn to give up earlier than issues escalate additional. #FreeRayshawn is considered one of Quibi’s “Motion pictures in Chapters” and is govt produced by Antoine Fuqua.

Hulu has launched a teaser of “The Nice,” an upcoming comedy collection that tells the story of Catherine the Nice (Elle Fanning) and her journey to becom the longest reigning feminine ruler in Russia’s historical past. The collection is a contemporary story in regards to the previous which encompasses the numerous roles she performed over her lifetime as a lover, trainer, ruler, good friend and a fighter. The collection stars additionally stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. “The Nice” is about to stream on Could 15.

PROGRAMMING

Fox News Channel (FNC) has introduced it’s going to host a digital city corridor with President Donald Trump and main members of the White Home coronavirus activity power on March 24 at 12 p.m. The 2-hour digital discussion board might be hosted by information anchors Harris Faulkner and Invoice Hemmer. Contributions might be made all through the city corridor by medical specialists and FNC contributors Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Marc Siegel in addition to Dr. Mehmet Oz. Viewers will be capable to submit their questions relating to the continued coronavirus pandemic to the president and the administration’s activity power through FNC’s social media accounts on Twitter, Fb and Instagram forward of the city corridor.