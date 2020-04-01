TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer

In right now’s TV information roundup, Quibi launched a trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s “Thanks A Million,” and Selection acquired an unique first take a look at the trailer for “JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales.”

DATES

CBS All Entry has introduced “Tooning Out The News” has resumed manufacturing and can now premiere April 7. The present was postponed as a result of coronavirus outbreak, however has now restarted with manufacturing working remotely. The collection will characteristic a forged of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, parodying high information tales and interviewing real-world visitors, newsmakers and analysts. The collection is government produced by Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht.

CW has introduced its summer season lineup: “Masters of Phantasm” will premiere a brand new season Might 15 at eight p.m.; “Burden of Reality” Season Three will premiere Might 21 at eight p.m.; “Bulletproof” Season 2 will premiere June 17 at 9 p.m. and “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” will premiere its new season June 22 at 9 p.m. “Masters of Phantasm” options magic carried out by illusionists, escape artists and performers in every episode. David McKenzie, Homosexual Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz function government producers, together with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich. “Burden of Reality” Season 3 follows Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) who’re formally a pair, however their relationship is examined when their agency is financially strained. “Burden of Reality” is produced by IFC Movies and Leisure One in affiliation with Eagle Imaginative and prescient Inc. “Bulletproof” follows two undercover cops as they chase down criminals in London’s East Finish. Allan Niblo, Nick Love, Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters function government producers. “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” is a one-hour competitors collection that options aspiring magicians who’re invited to carry out their greatest trick to attempt to idiot the well-known magic duo, Penn and Teller. The present is hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan and is created and government produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder, in affiliation with 1/17 Productions and September Movies.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has dropped the trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s “Thanks a Million.” The collection options public figures who’re paying it ahead by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting particular person who has had an impression on their lives. The person should then present half of the sum to a different one who has carried out the identical for them. Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will every lead particular person episodes of “Thanks a Million.”

Grownup Swim’s “JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales” will premiere on Might 10, and Selection acquired an unique first take a look at the collection. The information present takes on traditional Brothers Grimm fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White. The animated collection is created, government produced by JJ Villard and produced by Cartoon Community Studios. Voice expertise this season consists of Villard, Linda Blair, Warwick Davis, Robert Englund, Corey Feldman, Alan Oppenheimer, Jennifer Tilly and amongst others. Watch the unique trailer under.

Netflix has launched the trailer for “Outer Banks,” a coming-of-age collection. After a hurricane destroys the facility for the summer season season, a sequence of occasions that power a bunch of native teenagers (the “Pogues) to make life altering choices happen. The present is created and government produced by Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke. “Outer Banks” is ready to premiere on April 15.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Sidecar Content material Accelerator has named Evan Shames vp of improvement. Shames shall be primarily based in Los Angeles and report back to Hend Baghdady. He shall be chargeable for main the event and manufacturing of content material that Sidecar supplies to all platforms, spanning broadcast, cable and streaming. Previous to becoming a member of Sidecar, Shames was vp of unique improvement for STX Leisure, the place he served as the top of improvement for the corporate’s digital actuality arm, STX Surreal.