TV News Roundup: Quibi Shares New ‘Reno 911!’ Trailer (Watch)

In at present’s TV information roundup, Quibi revealed a brand new trailer for “Reno 911!,” and Amazon Prime Video introduced the premiere date for “Utopia.”

DATES

Amazon Prime Video has introduced a Sept. 25 premiere date for the brand new conspiracy thriller sequence, “Utopia.” The present follows the followers of a comic book e book sequence referred to as “Utopia” that appears to have clues hidden inside that trace at and predict real-world risks that threaten the material of humanity. Primarily based on the British sequence of the identical title, the Amazon model is written and government produced by Gillian Flynn. Different government producers for the present embrace Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Corridor, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly. Watch a trailer under.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has unveiled a brand new trailer for the following batch of episodes of “Reno 911!,” set to premiere Aug. 24. The 13 new episodes focus on members of the Reno Sheriff’s Division as they get entangled in sticky conditions, from being hit with a taser to displaying as much as a burning marijuana dispensary. Episodes will probably be launched every week day till Sept. 7 and have visitor stars together with “Bizarre Al” Yankovic. The present is written by Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, who all additionally star. Garant and Lennon additionally function the present’s administrators.

Netflix launched a trailer for each of Felipe Esparza‘s upcoming standup specials, “Felipe Esparza: Unhealthy Choices” and “Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones,” which will probably be made obtainable on the platform beginning Sept. 1. Esparza takes on some questionable moments from his previous within the standup units, utilizing each anecdotes from maturity and when he was a baby. The specials are the primary time Netflix will probably be importing a standup particular in two totally different languages on the identical date. Watch the trailer for each variations under.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nickelodeon has appointed Zack Olin to the brand new place of senior vice chairman of stay motion, the place he’ll work alongside Shauna Phelan, the senior vice chairman of live-action scripted content material. He was beforehand Nickelodeon’s live-action improvement marketing consultant and was additionally the vice chairman of artistic improvement at ABC Studios earlier than that. In his new place, Olin will probably be tasked with overseeing the scripted sequence, films and specials produced by Nickelodeon. He’ll report back to the president of ViacomCBS Children and Household Leisure, Brian Robbins.

ABC News introduced at present that Religion Abubéy, Elizabeth Schulze and Elwyn Lopez are becoming a member of the group as multi-platform reporters. Abubéy and Schulze will probably be based mostly in Washington D.C., whereas Lopez turns into ABC News’ first multi-platform reporter based mostly in Atlanta. Abuéy beforehand labored as an investigative reporter at WXIA in Atlanta, whereas Lopez labored as a normal task reporter on the identical station, the place she reported in each English and Spanish. Schulze reported on financial and monetary insurance policies at CNBC and was the host of the digital sequence, “What’s Subsequent.”

DEALS

Allen Media Group introduced that its Allen Media Broadcasting division signed a buying settlement for SJL Broadcasting‘s KITV broadcast station for 30 million {dollars}. KITV-ABC 4, situated in Hawaii, presents translated programming to cowl all of the islands underneath KHVO-ABC 13 in Hilo and KMAU-ABC 12 in Wailuku. The corporate, owned by Byron Allen, now operates or owns 16 separate stations and 4 digital cable networks. The group started buying broadcast property in 2019 when Allen bought Bayou Metropolis Broadcasting for $165 million. Allen has additionally owned The Climate Channel since 2018.

PODCASTS

“A.P. Bio: The Podcast,” a 10-episode sequence hosted by actors Eddie Leavy and Sari Arambulo, launched at present, simply forward of the Sept. three new season premiere of “A.P. Bio” on Peacock. It’s the streamer’s first-ever podcast sequence, and can cowl every part from forged members’ audition experiences, character explanations and tales from filming. The sequence’ creator, Mike O’Brien, and different stars from the present will function as company on the podcast. After at present’s premiere, new episodes will probably be obtainable on Thursdays, beginning on Aug. 27.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Stacey Abrams and Chloe x Halle will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” with visitor host Kerry Washington, whereas Hugh Jackman, Lili Reinhart and Buju Banton will probably be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Regina Spektor will probably be company on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and Russell Crowe, Patton Oswalt, the Lemon Twigs and Thomas Land will seem on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”