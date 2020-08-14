TV News Roundup: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue’ First Look (Watch)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, VH1 revealed a primary take a look at “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Rescue,” and Netflix launched a trailer for Season 2 of “Trinkets.”

DATES

The third season of “Massive Hero 6: The Collection” will premiere Sept. 21 on Disney XD and DisneyNow. The brand new season will function two 11-minute tales and observe the Massive Hero 6 staff as they face off towards Noodle Burger Boy, as a way to save San Fransokyo. The Emmy-nominated collection is voiced by Ok-pop stars Nichkhun Horvejkul and Jae Park, in addition to visitor stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Nichole Bloom. It’s produced by Disney Tv Animation.

Spectrum Originals introduced the second season of “L.A.’s Best” will premiere Sept. 9, and the eight-part crime drama “Temple” is ready to premiere Oct. 26. Within the new season of “L.A.’s Best,” Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) mourns the lack of her pal, whereas Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) should take care of the aftermath of her daughter’s kidnapping. However when a crimewave in Koreatown threatens the group, the staff should get collectively earlier than it’s too late. Notably, this second season is launching simply days earlier than the collection makes its debut on Fox. “Temple” follows Daniel Milton (Mark Robust) who opens an unlawful medical clinic beneath London’s Temple subway station. When phrase of his clinic begins to unfold, he turns into trapped in battles between life and dying. Watch the trailers beneath.





FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched a trailer for the second and last season of “Trinkets,” set to premiere on Aug. 25. Based mostly on the novel by the identical identify, he collection follows three teenage women, Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), Moe (Kiana Madeira) and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), who discover energy in one another as they struggle to slot in with the opposite youngsters at school. Different returning solid members embrace Odiseas Georgiadis, Henry Zaga, Brandon Butler, Larry Sullivan, Pleasure Bryant, Larisa Oleynik, October Moore, Linden Ashby and Kat Crafty. Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer government produce. Watch the trailer beneath.

VH1 has revealed the primary three minutes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” set to premiere on Aug. 21. The six-episode docuseries will observe six former “Drag Race” contestants as they put together to launch the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Stay!” present in Las Vegas. World of Marvel Productions produced the collection, and Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King and RuPaul Charles government produced. Tim Palazzola and Todd Radnitz government produced for VH1, with Jen Passovoy as producer. Watch beneath.

DEVELOPMENT

UCP, a division of Common Studio Group, is creating a drama collection, “So Others Could Stay,” with Stephen Meinen and Esmail Corp. Written and government produced by Meinen, the present follows a U.S. Coast Guard pilot who follows a search-and-rescue helicopter crew coping with the aftermath of tragic occasions. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton will government produce by way of their take care of UCP, together with Ryan Busse of Story Collective.

LATE NIGHT

Ramy Youssef and Dawes will probably be on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” tonight with visitor host Rob Lowe, whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will welcome Seth Meyers, David Blaine and Burna Boy. Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and Paula Pell, John Lutz and John Berman will probably be on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”

INITIATIVES

CBS All Entry’ Marc Debevoise and Julie McNamara will focus on the service’s evolution and upcoming rebrand at NATPE Streaming Plus. Debevoise, who’s the chief digital officer at Viacom CBS and CEO and president, ViacomCBS Digital, and McNamara, who’s government vice chairman and head of programming of CBS All Entry, will current a keynote presentation on the convention’s opening day. The digital occasion will even function executives from Fox, GroupM, HBO Max, Quibi, PBS and extra. The second annual iteration of Streaming Plus will happen in tandem with NATPE Digital from Sept. 14 to 17.