TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Trailer

CASTING

Steve “Stone Chilly” Austin will seem dwell on “Uncooked” March 16 on the USA Community. The WWE Corridor of Famer helps the WWE Universe have fun #316Day, a reference to his memorable catchphrase “Austin 3:16 says I simply whipped your a–!” Moreover, WWE Community will stream a marathon of Austin’s programming, together with an all-new episode of “Steve Austin’s Damaged Cranium Classes,” that includes an in-depth interview with WWE Corridor of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart, the place the 2 will talk about their historic rivalry.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched the trailer of “Unorthodox,” a brand new restricted sequence. The four-episode sequence follows the story of a younger girl, Esther “Esty” (Shira Haas), from Williamsburg, Brooklyn who breaks away from her organized marriage and the strict guidelines of the Hasidic group. She travels to Berlin and discovers a brand new world, however the previous quickly catches as much as her. The present is impressed by Deborah Feldman’s worldwide bestselling memoir “Unorthodox-The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” and is created by Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski, directed by Maria Schrader, and stars Haas, Jeff Wilbusch and Amit Rahav.

The official trailer of “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” was launched by Showtime. The community calls the sequence a “religious descendant” of the unique “Penny Dreadful” story. It begins in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place with infused social and political pressure. After a homicide shocks town, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his accomplice Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) turn out to be entangled in a narrative that displays the wealthy historical past of Los Angeles. Earlier than lengthy, Tiago and his household are grappling with forces that threaten to tear them aside. Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, each of Neal Road Productions, and Michael Aguilar, function government producers together with John Logan, who is also the creator and author. James Bagley serves as co-executive producer of the present. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” premieres April 26 at 10 p.m.