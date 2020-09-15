TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘The Comedy Retailer’ Trailer (Watch)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Showtime launched a trailer for its docuseries, “The Comedy Retailer,” and “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Workforce” has been renewed for the present’s 15th season on CMT.

RENEWALS

The CMT sequence “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Workforce” has been renewed for a 15th season and is scheduled to premiere someday this fall. The season will comply with potential members of the cheer workforce as they have interaction in rigorous actions on the coaching camp. This 12 months’s hopefuls auditioned just about, with the chosen forged introduced right into a “bubble” to dwell and prepare in collectively throughout filming. The sequence is government produced by Stephen Kroopnick, Stu Schreiberg, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Eugene Pack, Kelli McGonagill Finglass and Peter Zasuly.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime launched the trailer for its docuseries “The Comedy Retailer,” which paperwork the titular Los Angeles membership’s evolution and premieres on Oct. four at 10 p.m. The sequence will embrace never-before-seen footage and interviews with previous performers, together with Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Jay Leno and Chris Rock. It can additionally delve into the membership’s historical past and the position of Mitzi Shore in creating the L.A. comedy scene. “The Comedy Retailer” is directed and government produced by Mike Binder, who has carried out on the location previously. Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, Peter Shore and Paul Younger additionally function government producers. Watch the trailer beneath.

HBO shared the official trailer for “Siempre, Luis,” a documentary about Luis A. Miranda Jr. that’s set for an Oct. 6 debut. The activist, who can also be the daddy of “Hamilton“‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, helped with aid efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Maria and raised funds to assist his birthplace of Puerto Rico after its devastation. He additionally works in New York Metropolis politics to assist emphasize the significance of connecting to the Latinx group. The documentary is directed by John James and government produced by Michael Stolper, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller. Watch the trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

ION Tv introduced that it’ll carry 4 new holiday-themed motion pictures to its festive lineup this 12 months: “A Royal Christmas Engagement,” “Christmas Collectively,” “Beaus of Holly” and “The Christmas Sitters.” The community will start airing vacation content material on Nov. 29, with the brand new movies first airing on the weekends. “A Royal Christmas Engagement” is a few lady who works for an advert company and is paired up with a European advisor that seems to be a prince in disguise. “Christmas Collectively” facilities round a painter named Ava who rents the visitor home of a widower named Mason for Christmas. A lady proposes to her boyfriend in “Beaus of Holly,” just for him to resolve he must work issues out with an outdated ex. And in “The Christmas Sitters,” two dad and mom by accident ebook totally different babysitters for his or her kids.

The Paley Middle for Media introduced that “A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Tv,” a month-long celebration of hispanic heritage month, will launch Sept. 15. The content material will highlight influential members of the Hispanic group as a way to additional public data on Hispanic influence on American tradition. The Paley Middle web site may also add video testimonials, trivia video games, conversations, instructional lessons and household applications centered round sides of the tv world, with the whole lot out there in each English and Spanish.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

“Chicago Tonight” correspondent Carol Marin introduced she will likely be leaving the WTTW Channel 11 present in addition to WMAQ Channel 5 following the Nov. three election. She was named the political editor for Channel 5 in 2006. Years previous to becoming a member of the station, she was additionally employed by CBS News, the place she contributed to “60 Minutes.” Till 2015, She had additionally written columns for the Chicago Solar-Instances. She’s recognized for quitting an anchor job at WMAQ in 1997 to protest the channel’s hiring of Jerry Springer as a commentator, however she later rejoined the station. Chicago media journalist Robert Feder first reported the information.

PARTNERSHIPS

The Paley Middle for Media and Verizon have struck a partnership giving Verizon streaming rights to Paley Middle content material and occasions, whereas additionally making the corporate an official sponsor of Paley Middle applications. A number of the applications included within the sponsorship are “A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Tv,” the Paley Worldwide Council Summit and varied tv festivals. Verizon Media’s manufacturers embrace Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports activities, Yahoo Leisure and Yahoo Life.

PODCASTS

Showtime‘s weekly video podcast “All of the Smoke” is scheduled to return Sept. 17 and proceed all through 2021. The present is hosted by former NBA gamers Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. After the primary catch-up episode, additional episodes will embrace conversations with friends like Allen Iverson, who’s featured within the Sept. 24 podcast. Showtime additionally plans to air compilation episodes of “All of the Smoke,” with every one centered on a special matter or theme. The eight episodes will air weekly.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Jude Legislation, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Summer time Walker will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Bob Woodward and Luke Combs will tackle “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert.” “Late Evening with Seth Meyers” will embrace Kelly Clarkson, Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Schmidt and Sonny Emory, and “The Each day Present with Trevor Noah” will function Mychal Denzel Smith.