TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘Vice’ Trailer (Watch)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, Showtime launched a trailer for Vice,” and DreamWorks Animation introduced the premiere date for the ultimate season of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy.”

DATES

DreamWorks Animation has introduced that the fifth and remaining season of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy” will debut on Netflix on Could 15. Within the conclusion, the Riot should face off in opposition to the horde Prime with out the assistance of the Sword of Safety and She-Ra. “She-Ra” and the Princesses of Energy” is government produced by Noelle Stevenson and Chuck Austen.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has launched the primary trailer for its information docuseries “Vice.” The 13-episode season will ship immersive reporting on international conflicts, civil uprisings and different geopolitical tales. The season premiere will deal with Camp al-Hol in Northeastern Syria, the place tens of hundreds of girls and youngsters who as soon as lived beneath ISIS are being held. The season will premiere on March 29 at eight p.m. Beverly Chase serves as government producer and showrunner, whereas Craig Thomson serves as co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior government producer.

Quibi has launched a sneak peek at its upcoming revival of “Reno 911!” The brand new season reunites collection stars and creators Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon. The collection comes from Comedy Central Productions. Peter Principato of Artists First will government produce, together with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Tv. Quibi will launch on April 6, however no launch date for “Reno 911” has been introduced but.

Sundance TV has launched a trailer for the second season of “Liar.” With its return, the collection picks up three weeks after the ending of the prior season, as a case involving sexual assault evolves right into a homicide investigation. The six-episode season is ready to premiere on April eight at 11 p.m. on SundanceTV. Harry Williams, Jack Williams and James Robust function government producers.